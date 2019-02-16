Reba McEntire Returns With New Album, ‘Stronger Than the Truth’

Following the announcement that Reba McEntire will return to host the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, the Oklahoma native has also announced that she will be releasing a brand new album on April 5.

Stronger Than the Truth will feature 12 tracks that follow in the footsteps of the truth-fueled music that the legendary country singer has put out in the past. She previously promised it’d be “the most country album I’ve ever recorded.”

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire says in a press release about the new album. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

The music featured on McEntire’s new album will also take inspiration from the country music she grew up with.

“I grew up on an 8,000-acre family ranch singing at dance halls, honky-tonks and rodeos with my brother and sister,” says McEntire. “Stronger Than the Truth takes me back to that kind of country music that I grew up with. I haven’t gotten to do that in a while, so I’m thrilled to pieces to release this new music.”

The release of her new album and the news of her ACM Awards hosting gig is just part of what is quickly turning into quite a 2019 for McEntire. The Country Music Hall of Fame member is also continuing her country residency in Las Vegas as part of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas at Caesars.

Reba McEntire’s Stronger Than the Truth Track Listing:

1. “Swing All Night Long With You”

2. “Stronger Than the Truth”

3. “Storm in a Shot Glass”

4. “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain”

5. “Cactus in a Coffee Can”

6. “Your Heart”

7. “The Clown”

8. “No U in Oklahoma”

9. “The Bar’s Getting Lower”

10. “In His Mind”

11. “Freedom”

12. “You Never Gave Up on Me”