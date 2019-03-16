Reba McEntire Postpones Second Show Due to Illness

A week after postponing a scheduled concert date due to illness, Reba McEntire has also postponed the re-scheduled show, revealing that her illness is worse than she originally thought.

The country icon posted to social media on March 8 to announce that her performance slated for the following day at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pa., had been rescheduled to March 16 due to a case of laryngitis. On Friday (March 15), McEntire again turned to social media, this time to announce that the new date would also have to be postponed.

“What I originally thought was laryngitis has now turned into a strep infection,” she explains. “We are working to find a new date for this show, and all tickets for the show will be valid on the new date.”

She tells fans who have questions or would like to request a refund to call (267) 223-3262 or visit the venue box office.

According to McEntire’s official concert schedule, her schedule is clear until June, but she still needs to make a speedy recovery. The country legend is set to host the 2019 ACM Awards, which take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7.

McEntire will release a new album titled Stronger Than the Truth on April 5, and she has already let fans hear five songs from the project. She released the title song as its first single, and she’s also let fans hear “In His Mind,” “No U in Oklahoma,” “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain,” and “Storm in a Shot Glass.”