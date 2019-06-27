Reba McEntire, George Strait Reportedly Among 800+ Artists Who Lost Masters in Universal Fire

A jaw-dropping new report from the New York Times more closely reveals the true extent of the loss hundreds of artists suffered in a fire that swept the Universal backlot in Hollywood in 2008. More than 800 artists from across all genres lost irreplaceable master recordings, including dozens and dozens of top country artists.

Reba McEntire, George Strait, Glen Campbell, the Eagles, Steve Earle, Toby Keith, the Oak Ridge Boys, Dolly Parton and dozens more are among the country artists whose masters were consumed in the blaze, which, according to a prior report from the Times, UMG tried to cover up for more than a decade.

According to the original report, Universal initially claimed the damage was “relatively minor,” but internal documents published by the Times dispute that account. “The West Coast Vault perished, in its entirety. Lost in the fire was, undoubtedly, a huge musical heritage,” a memo written in March of 2009 states.

Many of the artists whose work had been affected did not even know that their masters were gone until the report emerged.

The Times‘ follow-up reveals that Universal itself may never be able to determine the full extent of the loss, due to “slapdash inventory practices.” While the label knew which labels’ and which artists’ tapes were stored in the vault, the “knowledge got fuzzier” when it came to albums and songs, particularly when it comes to outtakes, demos and unreleased recordings.

Steve Earle and several other parties have filed a class action lawsuit against Universal, claiming that the company not only misrepresented the damage from the fire, but that it also failed to share $150 million in settlements and insurance claims it received afterward with the artists whose catalogs and estates were affected.

The filing alleges a “systematic and fraudulent scheme of misrepresentation and misdirection” on the part of Universal to cover up the fire and settlements, and the artists are also claiming negligence in handling and storing their masters. The lawsuit is expected to extend to include hundreds of artists.

Country Artists Whose Masters Were Affected by the 2008 UMG Fire:

Rhett Atkins

Gary Allan

Bill Anderson

John Anderson

Asleep at the Wheel

Hoyt Axton

Owen Bradley Quintet

Glen Campbell

The Carter Family

Mark Chesnutt

Roy Clark

Patsy Cline

Sheryl Crow

Rodney Crowell

Mac Davis

Roy Drusky

The Eagles

Steve Earle

Joe Ely

Don Everly

Donna Fargo

Freddie Fender

Red Foley

Glenn Frey

Lefty Frizzell

Hank Garland

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Tompall Glaser

Amy Grant

Jack Greene

Lee Greenwood

Patty Griffin

Nanci Griffith

Merle Haggard

George Hamilton IV

Freddie Hart

Don Henley

John Hiatt

Jan Howard

Jason & the Scorchers

George Jones

The Jordanaires

Toby Keith

Brenda Lee

Jerry Lee Lewis

Lone Justice

The Louvin Brothers

Patty Loveless

Lyle Lovett

Loretta Lynn

Barbara Mandrell

The Mavericks

Delbert McClinton

Reba McEntire

Roger Miller

Bill Monroe

Olivia Newton-John

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

The Oak Ridge Boys

Dolly Parton

Webb Pierce

Marty Robbins

Jimmy Rodgers

Leon Russell

Dawn Sears

Jeannie Seely

Shel Silverstein

George Strait

Hank Thompson

Mel Tillis

Ernest Tubb

Tanya Tucker

Conway Twitty

Leroy Van Dyke

Porter Wagoner

Jerry Jeff Walker

Kitty Wells

Don Williams

Lee Ann Womack

Faron Young