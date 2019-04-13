Reality TV Show Breaking New Ground In The Music Industry

RiseUP TV is a live musical tour and reality TV show that features musical artists from around the world. The live tours will happen simultaneously in Canada and the USA, with a UK version coming in the fall of 2019. The behind the scenes footage from the tours will be compiled into episodes for release online and for broadcast TV. The focus of the live episodes is to document what goes on when you bring together artists of all ages and genres that have never met, for a series of live shows, while travelling and staying together in hotels along the way.

The live shows will be 2.5 hours long and feature short sets from the TV show characters and longer sets from local artists that represent each city’s music scene. RiseUP TV is also supporting local food bank’s and is asking attendees to bring one can of food as a donation. New York artists The Chris Ruben Band has been chosen as the local headlining artist for the live show and filming on May 11, 2019 at The Rail (281 W Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787). Chris will also be a featured character on season 2 of the series.

The Chris Ruben Band is a funk/rock band from Long Island, New York. The group features five members; Chris Ruben (Vocals, Guitar), Brendan Allan (Bass), Russ Benjamin (Drums), Eugene Iovine(Keyboards, Synths), & Frank Iovine (Synths, Organs). Influenced by classic acts including The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, and Nirvana, together their sound is a blend of modern funk and indie-rock reminiscent of Jamiroquai and Mac DeMarco. The band has become a staple in the Long Island music scene, frequenting venues including Portside Bar & Grill, 89 North, The Velvet Lounge, and BrickHouse Brewery. In addition, they have had the pleasure of performing at SXSW, Froggy Daze 7 & 8, The Space at Westbury,The Bitter End, Alive After Five, and The Jones Beach Bandshell.

More Upcoming RiseUP TV Dates Include (Click Link for More Info and Tickets):

Sunday, May 5th with SILVERSEL @ Cowboys Pub & Grub, Statesboro, GA

Monday, May 6th with The Andy Browne Troupe, Mueziq Entertainment, Kamp Hustle, Ghetto Mafia and MORE @ Tin Roof Cantina, Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, May 7th with Debendetta, Cara Lipman, Clayton Quisenberry and MORE @ The Local, Nashville, TN

Wednesday, May 8th with Horus Maze, Big Atlantic, and Crucible Project @ Mr Smalls Theatre, Millvale, PA

Thursday, May 9th with Real Music Records and MORE @ Skully’s Music-Diner, Columbus, OH

Friday, May 10th with Omnislash, Crimson Orchid, Jordan Gillis Band and MORE @ Angel’s Rock Bar, Baltimore, MD

Saturday, May 11th with The Chris Ruben Band and MORE @ The Rail, Smithtown, NY

Hosted by Kristina Jones of the U.K.’s Rock Solid Talent Entertainment!

RiseUP TV is unlike any existing show on television. The business behind the concept of RiseUP TV is Rosner Management Services, with Rock Solid Talent Entertainment LLC (U.K.) stepping in as an integral part of planning for the filming and tour in the UK. An innovative company called Maxogram has also brought something very special to the RiseUP TV live tours, inventing a business card that “comes alive”. These cards become animated when held up to a device such as a phone or tablet. The technology may just change the way events are ticketed and promoted around the world, as all of the artists in Riseup TV will be using these cards as tickets to their live shows. This has never been done before.

RiseUP TV is seeking media coverage of any kind for it’s live shows and or the episodes being released and distributed worldwide in future. See the contact information below and feel free to contact Mark Rosner at anytime.

Contact:

Rosner Management Services

rosnermangement@gmail.com

604-401-2503