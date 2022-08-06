RD1 Spirits Team Up With The Les Masters Band and George Stearman

Lexington-based RD1 Spirits is excited to officially announce and welcome The Les Masters Band and George Stearman as their newest partners and Brand Ambassadors. RD1 Spirits will have unique, specialty cocktails at each of the band’s performances, along with promotional posters.

“We are excited to team up with another Kentucky great,” said Vice President of Marketing for RD1 Spirits Chris Tetterton. “We like to say we are Kentucky born and raised, and we take pride in our roots. It means a lot to partner with great talent from the Bluegrass state.”

The Les Masters Band is composed of five talented individuals with a crowd-pleasing spirit. The band plays a variety of genres including country, classic rock, motown, and dance. “There’s nothing more Kentucky than sipping great whiskey, while enjoying some great music. We’re looking forward to taking RD1 spirits along with us for the ride,” said Lead Singer Les Masters. For a full list of The Les Masters Band’s tour dates visit: www.facebook.com/people/The-Les-Masters-Band.

“I try to bring out the flavors of Kentucky in my music and to be able to partner with a local Kentucky brand is fantastic,” said acoustic one-man-band, George Stearman. “Good music and good bourbon, what’s more Kentucky than that?” For a full list of George Stearman’s performances visit.

A notable similarity between RD1 and these talented bands is their genuine passion for what they do. RD1 Spirits is inspired by Lexington’s first federally registered distillery, which was registered in 1865 on Manchester Street. With award-winning whiskeys like Wm Tarr Manchester Reserve 96.4 Proof and Wm Tarr Manchester Reserve 114 Proof, RD1 Spirits delivers a portfolio that’s worthy of Lexington’s legendary whiskey heritage. The company’s rare, small-batch Kentucky whiskeys are available for sale throughout Kentucky as well as the RD1 tasting room (1170 Manchester Street, Suite 190 Lexington, KY 40508).

For more information of the performances with RD1, visit https://rd1spirits.com/pages/rd1happenings.

About RD1 Spirits

