R&B/Soul Artist Dondi Releases New Single “From Now On” Out Now!

The fight for equality is happening all around us, as we strive to make the world a better place. Philadelphia-based soul artist Dondi vocalizes the need for understanding while spreading love in his latest single “From Now On.” “From Now On” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Expressing the need to listen to each other, the classic R&B track tackles core messages of positivity within a soulful melody. The four-time Global Music Award winner’s honest lyrics inspires all to make a friend out of a stranger and never be afraid to make a change for the better. Spreading love in his music, the artist created this loving anthem as a reminder to listeners that they can always choose positive change.

Be sure to check out Dondi and his new single “From Now On” out on all digital platforms.

More About Dondi

Four-time Global Music Award winner Dondi has been performing for most of his life. From age 8 to 16, Dondi performed with the Philadelphia Musical Academy Boys Choir. He made the choice to join the US Army and after being away from music, he realized that music was his true passion. After returning, he started playing the Philadelphia music scene, eventually becoming the frontman for the JellyRoll event band. With the band, Dondi had the opportunity to perform at high-profile places, including the White House, Madison Square Garden, and the Democratic National Convention.

After 19 years as a frontman, Dondi was inspired to step out on his own, not only writing and recording his own music but also producing. Dondi took his first three albums as a learning experience, teaching himself producing, writing, and digital audio mixing.

Dondi’s fourth album, Swim In Your Skin has served as a true breakthrough for him, not only as a producer but as a writer and an artist. Inspired by the pandemic and the multitude of social justice movements in the past year, Swim In Your Skin serves as an ode to love — love of a person, love of yourself, and love for mankind.