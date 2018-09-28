R&B Songstress Miesa Unveils Vulnerable New Single

Paying homage to the slick musical stylings of the early 90s, R&B songstress Miesa releases her vulnerable new single, “Broken.” The track serves as a much-needed breath of fresh air in an oversaturated R&B climate. “Broken” captures audiences through a tale of unkept promises and nods to new beginnings. “Broken” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

After touring with SoMo and Stanaj and being dubbed as a Rising Artist by TIDAL, Miesa returns with the single, “Broken.” The track transcends modern takes on throwback R&B and pop, as a result of Miesa’s exposed demeanor alongside a seamlessly crafted melody. “‘Broken’ is a perfect mix of both the old and new me, both musically and emotionally,” said Miesa. “[Miesa] has such a great voice,” famed mastering engineer Chris Geringer of Sterling Sound, praises. “Broken” touches on the classic R&B sound that fills audiences with nostalgia but modernizes the aesthetic with heavy beats and whimsical percussions.

The effortless ease and familiarity that bleeds through the new single can be traced back to the relationship Miesa has established with her creative team. “Getting back in the studio with my team to record, ‘Broken,’ was like finally getting to hang out with your close friends after being away on vacation. It just felt good and we picked up right where we left off,” said Miesa. With the guidance of Siri Music Group’s label head Chauncy Jackson, the pairing has produced several singles that zero in on Miesa’s quintessential sound and showcase the magic that comes from fostering a strong musical relationship.

Funneling inspiration from artists such as Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and Toni Braxton; “Broken” finds its home on a colorful palette of soulfulness and grace. “Miesa comes alive when she is singing and her enthusiasm for her craft makes the listening experience that much more enjoyable for those becoming captivated by her powerful voice,” BET beams.

Fearlessly diving into modern music wearing her lyrics on her sleeve, Miesa is ready to take audiences out of this world. "I want my music to be timeless," says Miesa.