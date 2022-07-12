R&B Songstress Jasmine Jordan Releases New Single “name a better duo” Out Now!

Known for her sincere songwriting and her proficiency at creating sonically safe spaces for listeners to be vulnerable, Brooklyn-based artist Jasmine Jordan has released her latest new single “name a better duo” out now. Teaming up with upcoming rapper A-Game, the songstress expresses bliss and excitement about her newfound love in this intimate R&B track.

This hip hop-infused R&B track reevaluates the outdated notion of settling for less when it comes to matters of the heart. The songwriter The soulful songwriter shares “it’s a relationship flex song. I’m sharing how lost in love I am now but in a way that I don’t want to be found.”

Jasmine Jordan broke onto the music scene as a solo act in 2015, after parting ways with soul/jazz band, Sugar Water Purple. Her debut EP Time Travel received rave reviews from music critics touting Jordan’s skills as precise and sophisticated, adding “she knows exactly how to frame her songwriting and her smooth voice so that, even coming through speakers or earbuds, she creates a relationship with her listeners.”

Jasmine Jordan’s new single, “name a better duo” is out all streaming platforms. The single is part of the new deluxe edition of Jordan’s album, Innermission. Keep up with all things Jasmine Jordan at jasminejordanmusic.com.

More about Jasmine Jordan

Creating music with a message about love, self-exploration and empowerment, singer-songwriter Jasmine Jordan aims to leave her mark on the industry. With a unique music range, storytelling capabilities, and unrelenting passion, Jordan captivates audiences with relatable narratives that convey love’s enthralling and heartbreaking dynamics.

Growing up in Lacey, Washington, the songstress at an early age realized her admiration of music after being influenced and introduced to R&B and Pop sensations Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tamia and Alicia Keys.

In 2015, she released her first EP and has since then gone on three west coast tours, opened for award-winning artists and released a slew of musical releases including singles and EPs. A captivating performer with high energy, Jordan has performed all throughout North America.

The now Brooklyn-based artist is ready to release her most personal body of work to date – Innermission. A visual album accompanied by the deluxe edition of her most recent project of the same name, takes viewers through a journey of self-love with contemporary R&B sounds influenced by pop, hiphop, soul and groove elements serving as a soundtrack.