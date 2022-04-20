R&B Singer Sha’Leah Nikole Releases New Music Video “King Me”

Famed poet and activist Maya Angelou once said “If one has courage, nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” This similar message of self love and recognizing your power is echoed throughout R&B songstress Sha’Leah Nikole’s latest release “King Me.” Recently the South Central, Los Angeles native released her uplifting music video, directed by Nina Gloster (Issa Rae Presents: Rap Sh*t, Lee Daniels’ Star). The “King Me” music video shows the artist dressed in various outfits: Elizabethan era styled royal garbs, a traditional African headwrap and silks as well as the Southern California staple look of a durag, gold jewelry and Dickies suit, signifying that royalty lives within us all regardless of where we come from.

Stream “King Me” Single Here

The latest release from her anticipated sophomore EP, Work of heART, scheduled to be released on May 27th, the soulful R&B track gets a touch of hip-hop energy with the help of Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke. Although he does not make an appearance in the music video, his empowering and encouraging words are projected onto the screen providing an additional layer to the music video.

Sha’Leah Nikole has had several unique opportunities to work and share countless stages with musical royalty, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Kanye West, Beyonce and Ledisi, to name a few. Now, the artist is gearing up to command a spotlight and stage of her own.

“King Me,” the powerful single and music video by Sha’Leah Nikole featuring D Smoke, is available now!

More About Sha’Leah Nikole

A songbird from South Central, Los Angeles, Sha’Leah Nikole grew up surrounded by the arts. At 8 years old, Sha’Leah’s mother enrolled her and her brother into Amazing Grace Conservatory, a theatrical training institute focused on providing inner city youths with training in both the performing and digital arts. At the conservatory, she developed her passion for music and performing. After graduating college, Sha’Leah began songwriting, singing background vocals and sharing the stage with several Grammy Award-winning artists. More recently she has had the honor of traveling around the globe as a member of Kanye West’s Sunday Service Collective.

When She’Leah isn’t focusing her energy on creating music, she is serving her community with her non-profit My Footprints LA, an organization that promotes self-growth through service and mentorship.