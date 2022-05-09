R&B Artist Tina Rix Releases New Single “I’m Winning”!

With a new season brings change and growth. Texas-based R&B/pop-soul artist Tina Rix rings in the spring season with her motivational anthem “I’m Winning,” out today, Friday, April 15, 2022. A soulful upbeat track with elements of Latin music, Afrobeats and hip-hop, this single embodies what Rix aspires to share with the world – hope. “I’m Winning” celebrates achievements, big or small, and champions a never give up attitude. The song is the latest release from the multi-talented artist’s upcoming album No Looking Back, scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Stream “I’m Winning” Here

Blending the multiple sounds of the diaspora, in addition to fusing modern R&B, Gospel and pop the Texan creates a genre that is uniquely her own. A strong proponent for creating music with a meaningful message, the artist aims to heal listeners with every track.

In addition to her music, the Nigerian-American artist Tina Rix is a licensed therapist, filmmaker and mental health advocate. After graduating from Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black college, Rix began her extensive career in the mental health field. After several successful years as a practicing therapist, Rix sensed she could provide healing energy on multiple levels and through multiple forums, including music. In 2020, at the start of the global pandemic, Rix used the down time to craft her debut album, No Looking Back, a 17-track project that aims to inspire listeners to live their lives fearlessly and authentically.

Be sure to check out “I’m Winning,” the latest single by R&B/pop-soul artist Tina Rix! Follow Tina Rix on social media for musical updates and exclusives.

More about Tina Rix

Hoping to impact fans and listeners similar to the entertainers and musicians that inspired and paved the way for her, the multitalented Tina Rix is ready to take over the airwaves. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, the Nigerian American R&B/pop-soul artist has been crafting and creating art, using multiple mediums from an early age. After years of placing her musical talents on hold, Rix decided to take her musical aspirations more seriously. This spring, the artist will release her debut project, No Looking Back, a musical journey that aims to spark a flame in listeners that promotes health, healing, elevation and self-love. Tina Rix’s No Looking Back will be available June 15, 2022.