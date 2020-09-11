R&B Newest Music Sensation Jessenia Releases Highly Anticipated EP “Phoenix”

For the very first time in her successful career, one of the newest music sensations and social media stars JESSENIA, debuts her most anticipated EP, titled “PHOENIX” as part of her repertoire that magnifies her talents as an influencer and music artist with an outstanding production. The album is available today in all digital platforms.

Following the release of her first hit single and music video also called “Phoenix”, Jessenia delivers this 4-track EP which includes a fusion of pop and contemporary R&B sounds delivering a piece of work that takes you on a personal journey.

Phoenix is an EP that uncovers a side of the singer in which she faces her vulnerabilities to heal from her wounds and help empowering others.

“This EP is a very personal project for me, it’s a reflection of myself and what is like to deal with a heartbreak. Phoenix is a compilation of storytelling from the very first love experience, to the last one. Every song has story and a special meaning, and I can’t wait to share a piece of who I am.”

Phoenix Track List:

In addition to celebrate the big news of the EP announcement, after her first hit single release “Phoenix”, Jessenia was cited by Billboard Latin on the weekly roundups and most notable news as a “LatinX Rising Star”, while the music platform Tidal placed her song among the Rising: Latin Playlist and Rising: Hip-Hop Playlist making her the next ‘artist to watch’ in 2020. “This has been a very inspiring project to develop together with my team and I’m extremely excited that I can give all my fans a piece of me” Jessenia stated.

Watch the Official Music Video for PHOENIX (HERE)

As Jessenia sets the stage high with her latest release, she will continue to focus on her projects where she plans to release new music in the next couple of months. She’s been working with Latin music producers and she hopes to create a new hit for her fans as well as to share the news of some feature film and television projects respectively. The artist will resume on her promotion of her latest projects through a digital media tour.

Stay tuned for more!