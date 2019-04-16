R&B Neo-Soul Artist Releases Hypnotic New Single
Toronto born, New York based artist Grace May releases new single entitled ‘Quiet’. The stunning release narrates the feeling of loneliness, featuring her hypnotic prowess and commanding vocals ‘Quiet’ emits a tranquil and resonating sound. The R&B, neo-soul artist is a Berklee College of Music graduate and has performed as a backing vocalist for many notable names.
Grace May pulls her inspiration from the culture and creativity which oozes from her hometown of Toronto, Canada. The 22 year old, R&B neo-soul artist channels the energy from the second most diverse city in the world, ultimately developing her passion for music and driving her artistry.
After studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, May grew extensive experience as a background vocalist and honed in on her skills as a songwriter, propelling her into who she is today. Now living in New York City, she continues to flourish, delivering listeners with her stunning, hypnotic prowess and commanding vocals. Finding influences from Lianne La Havas, Emily King and H.E.R., May seeks to create a similar essence of radiating melodies and poignant soundscapes. “There are a million directions you can go with music, which is wonderful and daunting”, confides the singer-songwriter.
Following the release of her single ‘High Tide’ which features on UNION, an album released by Berklee’s record label: Heavy Rotation Records, May is back with the release of ‘Quiet’. Written after listening to Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’, May was inspired by the songstress and delved into old interviews where she was left in awe of Mitchell’s quote, “If you listen to the music and you see me, you’re not getting anything out of it. If you listen to that music and you see yourself… now you’re getting something out of it”.
‘Quiet’ narrates the feeling of loneliness. It’s the familiar story of not wanting to burden friends and family with your worries, so instead you struggle in silence. This feeling is reflected through the solitary instrumentation and minimalistic production. Despite its simplistic approach, the single packs a punch through its passionate heartfelt vocals. May reveals, “I wanted the instrumentation to be as raw as the lyrics”. Featuring her signature falsetto vocals, sparking melodies and organic guitar, the single emits a tranquil and resonating sound.
With the hope to help others going through a similar feeling of isolation, May wants people to acknowledge that even if you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, things will in time get better and to never be afraid to talk to someone. Continuing the next chapter of her musical journey, Grace May presents ‘Quiet’ currently available worldwide.