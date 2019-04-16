R&B Neo-Soul Artist Releases Hypnotic New Single

After studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, May grew extensive experience as a background vocalist and honed in on her skills as a songwriter, propelling her into who she is today. Now living in New York City, she continues to flourish, delivering listeners with her stunning, hypnotic prowess and commanding vocals. Finding influences from Lianne La Havas, Emily King and H.E.R., May seeks to create a similar essence of radiating melodies and poignant soundscapes. “ There are a million directions you can go with music, which is wonderful and daunting”, confides the singer-songwriter.

Following the release of her single ‘High Tide’ which features on UNION, an album released by Berklee’s record label: Heavy Rotation Records, May is back with the release of ‘Quiet’. Written after listening to Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’, May was inspired by the songstress and delved into old interviews where she was left in awe of Mitchell’s quote, “If you listen to the music and you see me, you’re not getting anything out of it. If you listen to that music and you see yourself… now you’re getting something out of it”.

‘Quiet’ narrates the feeling of loneliness. It’s the familiar story of not wanting to burden friends and family with your worries, so instead you struggle in silence. This feeling is reflected through the solitary instrumentation and minimalistic production. Despite its simplistic approach, the single packs a punch through its passionate heartfelt vocals. May reveals, “ I wanted the instrumentation to be as raw as the lyrics”. Featuring her signature falsetto vocals, sparking melodies and organic guitar, the single emits a tranquil and resonating sound.