R&B Artist Zandra Vibes Returns With A Brand New Bop “Don’t Wanna Leave”

Alternative R&B Artist Zandra Vibes returns with her first single of 2020 “Don’t Wanna Leave” released April 17th, 2020 available on all digital streaming platforms.

Zandra’s latest single “Don’t Wanna Leave” was produced by Dwayne Moore and Charles Davids out of an Atlanta, Ga. recording studio where Zandra flies out to record her new music with her production team. Writing credits for this single go to Dre Lue who says of the new single, “When I got the beat for “Don’t wanna leave” I focused on a more edgy version of Zandra’s style. A little mixture of pop with an urban twist. What we came up with was a happy medium that the fans will enjoy.” Zandra says, “Don’t Wanna Leave is a song about self-confidence and knowing your worth. It’s about loving your essence in the context of a relationship. A gentle reminder to love your vibe no matter what.”

Visuals for “Don’t Wanna Leave” include a unique concept for a lyric video. Zandra, along with her closest fans and followers are featured in the lyric video singing and dancing along to the new BOP! Zandra had this to say about the process of creating the visuals, “It was such a blessing in these crazy times to create a lyric video with some of my closest friends and followers. I believe in the power of community and how we can all raise the overall vibration through connection. To see everyone bring their energy to the song was such a beautiful experience.”

Zandra Vibes of New York City is no stranger to the music industry. Previously performing under the moniker of Alex Young, she shocked the music scene with the release of her debut album “Amazing.” Pivoting from the world of Pop, Zandra has evolved, now fusing R&B with trap elements, layered over cosmic atmospheres and effects, her music has a dark ambiance sprinkled with light vocals.

Zandra Vibes has proven that she is a true entertainer. Her commanding presence exploded onstage with her opening for CeeLo Green at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida. Zandra Vibes was also featured as an opening act at the WBLS Summer Stage show in New York City as part of her summer tour. Zandra’s passion for music, strong work ethic, coupled with A-list management and production teams is a proven formula for success.

