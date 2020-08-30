R&B Artist Floyd Miles Releases “OMNI”

We live in a world where most party songs on the radio embody low-vibrational elements that do not serve our soul well. Floyd’s movement and vision are about making sure that in every song, he is conscious of what the record depicts and the energy that it magnetizes towards anybody coming up after him. His music is all about being the energy you want to attract. This is a new-age love song straight from the heart. As light beings on this Earth, Floyd transcends his energy through his music. Getting back to fighting for love, awareness and abundance in relationships. “OMNI” is now available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Within the first few bars/lines, Floyd expresses: “Got no chains on me! If I run out baby are you gunna change on me? She said if you ever leave me I’mma send an army. Make it reign on me, say you want it “‘OMNI’.” In these first few phrases, the perspective begins with Floyd expressing to his Queen that he is not bound to anything of this physical world, especially money. This is the balancing act of their Kingdom. If he loses everything he has to his name, would she leave him? His Queen assures him that if he were the one to leave, she’d send an army to come find him. This goes to show what extremes she’d take to keep their love alive and growing. She says she wants it “OMNI” which means “In all things or in all ways or places.”

Most of Floyd’s music is created from the energy he finds in free-writing. From simple melodies to full productions, or merely a guitar-riff – “OMNI” just started out as a freestyle in the studio while he was shuffling through various productions. The perspective and story of the beat had a foundation. Thus, he began to interpret what the beat was saying to him. This particular beat made him feel liberated. The inspiration struck him with love-energy. “It is love that will always set you free. Thus, a love song emerged,” explains Miles.

“OMNI” is a song where Floyd’s career shifts to an evolving direction. Very different from all his other productions, the tempo of this beat is much faster. Thus, he was able to show his range, flow and melody all in one song. 3AM, the feature on the record, is an incredible artist that brings his own. Floyd and 3AM met on Instagram and discovered instant respect for each other’s craft. “I like what 3AM brings to the game. His sound is unique and his energy is bright as an individual. As soon as I reached out to him, we began manifesting right away. We were able to really unite our sounds together to create a dope project for our fans.”

There’s plenty of Floyd Miles content to look forward to in the near future as he prepares to release new music this summer. “OMNI” is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. For more information on Floyd Miles, keep up with him on Instagram, @floyd_miles.