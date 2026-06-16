RAYE: Show-Stopper

RAYE has achieved extraordinary, trailblazing milestones over the course of her remarkable career, firmly establishing herself as an unstoppable powerhouse within the modern music industry. Her historic, record-breaking six-win sweep at the 2024 BRIT Awards—where she took home the coveted “Album of the Year” title from a total of seven nominations—and her widespread global certifications highlight her immense commercial and critical impact. Since 2014, the incredibly talented South London native has also amassed over 10 billion cumulative streams and secured an impressive 20 Top 40 UK singles. Her highly anticipated sophomore era, anchored by the deeply creative project THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., is brilliantly led by the global smash “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”. This sensational track reached No. 1 on the UK charts, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has already surpassed 800 million streams worldwide. Beyond her staggering commercial success and chart dominance, RAYE was honored with the Recording Academy’s prestigious “Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change” CEO Merit Award for her raw, honest, and deeply moving song “Ice Cream Man.”, which powerfully amplifies the voices of sexual assault survivors. Most recently, she received well-deserved nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for her breathtaking music film Live At The Royal Albert Hall—a spectacular one-night-only show backed by a magnificent 50-piece orchestra and gospel choir. This latest recognition builds beautifully upon her previous 2025 Grammy nods for “Best New Artist” and “Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical),” further cementing her enduring status as one of the most compelling, versatile, and profoundly influential voices of her generation on the global stage.