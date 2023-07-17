Ray Shavers “Country Living” at Country radio now: Download Available

Ray Shavers was born in Gainesville, Florida. He spent some of his childhood there until the family moved to Cottonwood, Alabama. He attended Cottonwood High School and played tuba in the marching band. He says this was the only time his instrument was bigger than he was.

Ray was also learning to play guitar by watching his father play all the old country classics. By the time he was 16 years old, he was playing lead guitar, fronting bands, in a few bars around Phenix City, Alabama and that’s when he started writing his first songs. Ray entered and won several song writing contests and he appeared on a TV show called “Nashville Review” and was interviewed on local News Stations. In 2005 Ray won “Most Promising Entertainer of the Year” & “Song Writer of The Year” from the Georgia Country Gospel Music Association where he was supposed to perform at Dollywood. He couldn’t go due conflict of his grand opening of his music store “First Cut Music” located in Turin, Ga. where he sold music gear and taught guitar lessons to more than 35 students at that time. Meanwhile, he performed in several bands around Peachtree City and Newnan Ga. His song writing skills were getting noticed.In 2010, he had 10 of his songs recorded by two other an artists. In 2011, Ray had his first song “Caterpillar Man” debut at #81 on the major charts and went all the up to #31, at the same time it hit #4 on the Indie Charts as well.

In 2013, Ray got signed by his first record label and released his Christmas song called “St.Nick”. In two weeks it hit #1 on Reverb Nation. When Ray asked his record label what that meant , they told him “well son ,there are 4.5 million artists on Reverb Nation, and you just hit # 1! And They said they had never had anybody do that before! Ray moved to Newnan, Georgia, home of Alan Jackson, just south of Atlanta. Ray says he hears a song in everything he does in his every day life. His lyrics are relatable and sounds like pure country , but in Ray Shavers unique style. Each song he writes is different from the last and Ray says that’s what fires him up to keep them coming.

Ray is no stranger to the stage and has opened shows for Lee Roy Parnell, Craig, Morgan, John Anderson, and John Michael Montgomery. He met his lovely wife, Rebecca, (Harris), Shavers, at a songwriter showcase. They began singing together that very night and sings all the harmony parts on his songs to this day. Their harmony comes so natural to them, and it is obvious to their listeners how much they love performing country music and each other. Ray Shavers has written hundreds of songs and is excited to share them with real country music lovers.

In 2022 Ray met with world class producer, Bill McDermott, at Omni Sound Studio and recorded 10 soon to be released Ray songs. recorded his latest album. Ray says he was blessed to have him produce his album. Songs from this project are soon to be released. Ray hopes you enjoy listening to his songs as much as he enjoys weighting them! And here in 2023 y’all hang on it’s gonna be a fun ride!

