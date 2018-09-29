RASCAL FLATTS DROP SOARING NEW SINGLE “BACK TO LIFE” AVAILABLE AT COUNTRY RADIO TODAY

Superstar vocal group RASCAL FLATTS are releasing a powerhouse new single, “Back To Life” (Big Machine Records), available at Country radio today: https://rascalflatts.lnk.to/BackToLife. The trio produced the stirring track, which erupts throughout the chorus. Songwriters Cary Barlowe, Niko Moon, Shay Mooney and Fred Wilhelm penned vivid lyrics as Rascal Flatts’ harmonies shine. Billboard exclusively premiered the lyric video for “Back To Life,” available to watch here.

“The first moment we heard this song, we knew it was meant for us,” said Gary LeVox. “There are so many little things that add up to making someone so uniquely special to you, and this song captures that love and conveys all the good feelings that come along with it. We’re at an exciting point in our careers, and we’re fortunate to be able to just focus on making and releasing music that speaks to us and hopefully resonates with the fans.”