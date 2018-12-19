Rascal Flatts Cover Kenny Loggins Classic on New ‘Jukebox’ EP

Rascal Flatts have got a lot of classic rock artists covered on their new EP, Jukebox, which includes their version of classic Kenny Loggins “Heart To Heart.”

The superstar country trio also cover classic pop-rock songs from Foreigner, Hall & Oates‘, and Huey Lewis and the News on their new EP, which was inspired by their live shows in which they cover personal favorites from across genres. The EP includes Foreigner’s 1977 classic “Feels Like the First Time, ” Loggins’ “Heart to Heart” from 1982 and Huey Lewis’ 1982 hit “Do You Believe in Love,” as well as the Hall & Oates cover, which reached No. 5 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 when they released it as a single from their Voices album in 1981.

The EP is part of a new approach lead singer Gary LeVox, guitarist-singer Joe Don Rooney and bassist-singer Jay DeMarcus are taking to new releases.

“I think our years of cutting full-length albums are on hold right now,” Jay DeMarcus states. They’re thinking about an entire album of re-imagined cover songs that’s been in the works for a decade.

They might even collaborate with the original artists to re-record some classic songs.

“We’ve talked about … getting maybe Peter Cetera on like ‘You’re the Inspiration’ or something special that we can film,” DeMarcus says. “Maybe not him specifically, but somebody that we admire like that. It’d be cool to have Brian McKnight come in and sing ‘One Last Cry’ with Gary. We’ve definitely talked about all those possibilities.”