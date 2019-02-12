Rascal Flatts Announce Their “Summer Playlist Tour” Featuring Star-Studded Opening Acts

Superstar vocal group and the pinnacle of touring warriors Rascal Flatts, announced their stacked headlining SUMMER PLAYLIST TOUR. Kicking off at two thirds of the group’s home state of Ohio with a stop in Cincinnati on May 16, the trio revealed they will be curating a playlist of special guests to join them on the road this summer.

Known for championing artists in the country genre, Rascal Flatts has invited Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans and LoCash to join them on select dates along the way.

“We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on tour,” said Gary LeVox. “It’s been awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes. We’re excited this year to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests, and we’re just ready to get back out on the road this summer. We can already feel that this tour is going to rock, come see it live!”

Fans can purchase tickets now for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com or beginning Friday, February 15 in Cincinnati, St Louis, Chicago, West Palm Beach and Tampa. Additional dates will continue to rollout over the coming weeks.

SUMMER PLAYLIST TOUR Dates:

May 16 | Cincinnati, OH

May 17 | St. Louis, MO

May 18 | Tinley Park, IL

May 23 | West Palm Beach, FL

May 24 | Tampa, FL

May 25 | Alpharetta, GA

June 9 | Holmdel, NJ

June 27 | Charlotte, NC

June 28 | Raleigh, NC

June 29 | Virginia Beach, VA

July 5 | Orange Beach, AL

July 6 | Nashville, TN

July 25 | Mountain View, CA

July 26 | Sacramento, CA

August 1 | Irvine, CA

August 2 | San Diego, CA

August 3 | Phoenix, AZ

August 22 | Boston, MA

August 23 | Philadelphia, PA

August 24 | Bristow, VA

August 29 | Sugar Land, TX

August 30 | Dallas, TX

August 31 | Rogers, AR

September 12 | Toronto, ON

September 13 | Darien Center, NY

September 14 | Indianapolis, IN

September 19 | Clarkston, MI

September 20 | Cleveland, OH

September 21 | Burgettstown, PA