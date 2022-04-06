Ras Rebel Drops New Single “Cali Love”

The multi-genre reggae, hip hop artist Ras Rebel is ready to shine some love on his home of California. Hailing from the coastal town of Port Hueneme located in Southern California’s Gold Coast, the internationally renowned reggae and dancehall artist, Ras Rebel has released his “Cali Love” single. Putting his twist on Dr. Dre and Tupac’s classic hit, “Cali Love” is out now on Ras Rebel’s imprint Rebel Sound Records. Download and Save here: https://orcd.co/8mqeg58

The new single takes on the vibe of the classic hit with Ras Rebel’s lyrical prowess and adding dancehall beats to create his own unique blend he has coined Ragga-Hop. On “Cali Love” Ras Rebel is backed by E.N. Young who also co-produced the song alongside Ras Rebel. “One Love” is the second time the duo, Ras Rebel and E.N. Young created a hit single. They first collaborated on Ras Rebel’s stellar hit, “Boss Lion” featuring Grammy Award winner Mykal Rose (Black Uhuru). For the new single, they returned to E.N. Young’s studio, Imperial Sound Studios in San Diego, CA.

With the new track, Rebel blends his love for his home state, celebrates the L.A. Rams win, and the renowned L.A. based producer Dr. Dre, with the genre he loves. He has masterfully paired heavy-hitting rhythms of the famed song with his modern rub-a-dub style. Ras Rebel comments, “CALI LOVE personifies the versatile and unique style of reggae that I deliver called Ragga-Hop.” He continues, “This new single is a hybrid between 2 of my loves …DanceHall Reggae & West Coast Hip-Hop.

For over 20 years, Rebel has undeniably become a staple artist in the West Coast Reggae scene. He continues to set himself apart with his conscious lyricism mixed with his authentic West Coast rude boy style; bringing to the forefront messages of Truth and Love through telling of real-life experiences. The LA native has toured extensively and performed both alongside celebrated musicians and artists. Ras Rebel has engaged crowds and fans throughout the Americas including California, Jamaica, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, New York, Atlanta, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico, and internationally in places like Japan, Korea, Sweden and Australia.

Ras Rebel is excited to announce that he will be performing with the iconic Jamaican band The Wailers on April 9th at The Canyon in Agoura, CA. With The Wailers show Ras Rebel continues his long-standing tradition of performing with celebrated artists like Damian Marley, Stevie Wonder, Mykal Rose (of Black Uhuru), Cypress Hill, Steel Pulse, Gregory Isaacs, Third World, Yellowman, Jesse Royal, Collie Buddz, J Boog, Anthony B, Kabaka Pyramid and Julian Marley. Ras Rebel is currently performing live throughout the West Coast, shows and dates are posted to his site here.

“Cali Love” is out now and will be available everywhere you stream music.

Download and Save here: https://orcd.co/8mqeg58

Show Details:

Date: April 9th

Doors: 6 PM

Location:

The Canyon

28912 Roadside Drive

Agoura Hills, CA 91301-3304

Tickets here

Connect with Ras Rebel:

Website

Facebook

IG

Twitter

BandsInTown