Raquel Aurilia To Host A Fan Appreciation Party in Nashville During CMA Fest Week

Singer-songwriter Raquel Aurilia announced today she will be hosting a fan appreciation party in Nashville during CMA Fest week. Raquel will perform live and celebrate with fans during the lunch hour at The Stillery on Thursday, June 7that 12noon. The fan event is part of the Renegade Radio Nashville & Music Update Central Fan Appreciation Party Showcase.

The event is free and music fans are encouraged to show up for photo ops, meet & greet, giveaways – plus a live music performance showcase by Raquel Aurilia. The Stillery is located in downtown Nashville just off Broadway at 113 2ndAve N.

“I am thrilled to be hosting this wonderful fan appreciation party in Nashville,”says Raquel Aurilia.“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate music with the fans while they’re in town for the CMA Fest week.”

Raquel’s latest single, “Pretty Roses” was recorded in Nashville where she also filmed the music video. Aurilia co-wrote “Pretty Roses” with songwriter Jennifer Adan, known for co-writing Blake Shelton’s #1 hit “She Wouldn’t Be Gone,” Jonathan Hamby, keyboard player for country superstar, Carrie Underwood, and critically acclaimed producer, Michael Lattanzi, whose clientele ranges from rock legends Aerosmith to public figures like Paris Hilton.

Singer-songwriter Raquel Aurilia is currently touring. Aurilia has toured opening 25 U.S. cities for John Waite – including an upcoming concert scheduled January 19 in Phoenix, AZ. Aurilia has opened for B.B. King, Gin Blossoms, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Lisa Loeb, Eddie Money, Pat Benatar, and Riders in the Sky. Aurilia has worked with Grammy Award winning producer Tony Papa (James Brown, Willie Nelson, John Denver)and Gardner Cole (Madonna, Jodi Whatley),as well as Grammy nominated producer Billy Smiley (Bebe and Cece Winans, Vince Gill, Johnny Cash) in Nashville. Aurilia’s music has been featured in MTV’s hit series “The Hills,” “The City” and “Taking the Stage.”

June 7 – Nashville – The Stillery 12pm (Fan Appreciation Party during CMA Fest)

