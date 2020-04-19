Rapper Aye B Releases New Single “Nobody”
With no shortage of inspiration surrounding her, Aye B began experimenting with different vocal stylings and drawing from genres such as Latin trap, hip-hop and electronic to hone her distinctive sound. As exemplified through her 2018 singles, “Trouble,” which debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Dance Chart and “Say The Word,” such a progression away from pop was a natural one. With her 2019 track “Good Mawnin’,” Aye B makes an empowering reintroduction, indisputably thriving in the intersection of rhythmic vocal delivery and roaring trap instrumentals. In July 2019, she made an appearance on Bravo TV’s Below Deck Mediterranean, with the episode doubling as the behind-the-scenes making of the track’s accompanying music video. With gratitude and genuine enthusiasm, Aye B can currently be found polishing her latest music and perfecting her live show, all while pursuing her marketing and business degree as a student enrolled online at North Eastern.