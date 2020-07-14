Rap Artist Rich Nana Continues to Defy All Expectations With Debut Single ‘Papi Chulo’

Swiss-based Rap artist and songwriter Rich Nana releases her new summer anthem and is ready to take the world by storm with a glossy video filmed in Cuba and directed by well-acclaimed director Gils Green who has worked with the likes of Camilla Cabello, Nicky Minaj, Jason Derulo and Ne-Yo. Produced by 1212sauce and mastered by Randy Merrill (Lady Gaga, Adele, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles) at the well-known Sterling Studios, the track has already gained traction across TikTok, going viral with an accumulative 11million views, with over 1.5k individual videos using the track. With its slick production and sexy Latino rhythm the track has inspired creators across the platform to use it for their content, bringing the soundtrack of Havana straight into your living room.

From a child in an orphanage to a pop singer, Rich Nana has had a moving life. She worked as a dancer, restaurateur and club owner. Now, she is ready to conquer the stage breaking all the conventions in rap music. For matured Rich Nana, age is just a number. She never gets old because she never stops trying new things. She is very stylish, sometimes explicit but at the same time very honest with herself. Her goal to empower, inspire, and motivate all the women. Her hope to take them out of their comfort zone. Rich Nana states: “want to show to everyone that it is never too late to make your dreams come true. You must never be ashamed of being old. Start something new. It will make you happy. A new journey is like a new life’’.

Rich Nana is more than an artist. She is an icon. Influenced by the classic divas Cher and Diana Ross and the avant-garde style of Lady Gaga, Rich Nana has the secret combination to stay fresh and up-to-date with all the latest trends. ‘Papi Chulo’ is the first offering worldwide and is ready to impress with its catchy hook, the sexy dance routines in the music video, and her taste in fashion. For her, ‘‘Life is like a theater. Decoration and staging are important’’.

The rest of 2020 is going to be extremely busy for Rich Nana planning to release more new music and videos. Keep checking her social media for the latest updates.

YOU CAN VIEW THE VIDEO TO RICH NANA ‘PAPI CHULO’ HERE

Spotify: spotify/therichnana

Instagram: instagram.com/therichnana