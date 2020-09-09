Randy Rogers Band, Cory Morrow, Granger Smith & More Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In September

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month when stars from the present and past grace the stages. September’s lineup doesn’t disappoint, where some of the biggest names in music grace the iconic Texas stage!

Kicking off September in style, Randy Rogers Band takes the stage on (Sep. 4 & 5) followed by Cannonball Blues Festival (Sep. 6) and Cory Morrow (Sep. 11). Granger Smith (Sep. 12) keeps the house rocking while Mark Chesnutt (Sep. 18) and Ned LeDoux (Sep. 19) offer more traditional sounds that made the 90s roar. Riley Green (Sep. 25) and Josh Weathers (Sep. 26) will bring September to a close, proving – it’s a lineup you won’t want to miss!

September Concert Lineup:

SEP 04 – Randy Rogers Band (Ticket Info)

SEP 05 – Randy Rogers Band (Ticket Info)

SEP 06 – Cannonball Blues Fest ft Danielle Nicole, Mike Zito, Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat, Dirty Pool, Buddy Whittington, Ally Venable, Jack Barksdale, and more! (Ticket Info)

SEP 11 – Cory Morrow (Ticket Info)

SEP 12 – Granger Smith (Ticket Info)

SEP 18 – Mark Chesnutt (Ticket Info)

SEP 19 – Ned LeDoux (Ticket Info)

SEP 25 – Riley Green (Ticket Info)

SEP 26 – Josh Weathers (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

OCT 02 – Copper Chief (Ticket Info)

OCT 03 – Aaron Watson (Ticket Info)

OCT 09 – Mike Ryan (Ticket Info)

OCT 10 – Mike Ryan (Ticket Info)

OCT 16 – Roger Creager (Ticket Info)

OCT 17 – Shane Smith & The Saints (Ticket Info)

OCT 23 – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer And Watch This Tour (Ticket Info)

OCT 30 – Lonestar (Ticket Info)

For the full concert calendar, special event and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

DIRECTIONS

Circle airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front-row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke, and more.

Now, Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Launched in January, Circle Media celebrates the country lifestyle and puts fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

Go to CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules, and a simple guide to getting the channel.

Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information, or to buy any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store.

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the handprints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to the celebrities’.

To view the gallery, click here.

Dance at Billy Bob’s!

Billy Bob’s legendary dance floor is open daily with limited capacity and appropriate social distancing requirements.

THURSDAY: College Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry with a college ID

SATURDAY: Lunch and Line Dance At High Noon, With Specials In The Honky Tonk Kitchen For Dancers

Free line dance lessons | 20% off lunch for dancers in the Honky Tonk Kitchen

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.

