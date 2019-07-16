Randy Raley Named PD At KDVV (V100) And KWIC (99.3 The Eagle)/Topeka, KS

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted RANDY RALEY to PD for Classic Rock KDVV (V100) and Classic Hits KWIC (99.3 THE EAGLE). He will continue in his role afternoons on V100.

OM AMBER LEE said, “RANDY brings significant on-air experience and format knowledge to these stations and to our programming team. Elated to have him aboard!”

RALEY said, “I’ve been a radio geek since an early age, and I’m happy to be taking the programming reins at the legendary V100. AMBER LEE has put together an incredible staff and we’re going to do great things together!”