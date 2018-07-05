Randy Fox Named PD for KKSS (Kiss 97.3) and KKRG (Mix 105.1)/Albuquerque

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA/ALBUQUERQUE has appointed RANDY FOX PD for Rhythmic Top 40 KKSS (KISS 97.3) and Hot A/C KKRG (MIX 105.1), effective MONDAY, JULY 23rd. Previously, FOX was PD of KSFM/SACRAMENTO.

“I am very happy to welcome RANDY to the AGM cluster in ALBUQUERQUE,” AGM/ALBUQUERQUE GM LARRY LEMANSKI said. “We actually competed with each other in CALIFORNIA. It’s nice to now have such a pro on our team here.”

“It’s not easy finding PDs today –- especially one who embodies the talent and skill to manage a heritage brand on one hand and the tenacity and grind needed to launch a new brand on the other,” AGM/ALBUQUERQUE, NM and BAKERSFIELD, CA Regional Dir./Operations & Programming ROBERT LEWIS said. “RANDY has all of those skills and more and we could not be happier to have as skilled and dynamic a programmer on the AGM team.”

“I am very excited to be joining the AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA family,” FOX said. “It is an honor to be trusted with the success and future of KKSS and KKRG. I would like to thank ROGERS BRANDON, LARRY LEMANSKI and BOB LEWIS for their confidence and vision. I look forward to working with the incredible team at AGM/ALBUQUERQUE.”