Randy C Moore Texas Americana
Who are your biggest influences? Johnny Cash, George Harrison, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour? I was a Star Search contestant in 1986 and I was hi-jacked by a man who claimed to be Bruce Springsteen’s security manager. He arranged for my own private limo, arranged an after party for me and 30 of my friends at Harry’s Bar & Grill in Century City, then he vanished leaving us with a six-thousand dollar tab. It was the best fake time I ever had.
What’s your songwriting process? Songs will play in my head long before I commit myself to crafting them. I try to have a long engagement with and idea before I take the big step. It’s probably why I never quite fit in with the Music Row publishing scene. My creativity has no clock.
Who do you sound like? Don Williams, Carl Perkins, Don McClean, Waylon Jennings
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now? Teaching fine art in some basement studio of a Museum
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why? The song “Broken” because I lived it.
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why? Hayes Carll, because he is different.
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far? My adaptability to multiple musical styles…simplicity.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most? What I enjoy most is seeing my live audience react to what I am saying to them with my lyrics. What I like the least is dealing with live audio engineers and drummers.
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be? I would take the industry back 50 years, to the days when music was king and commercials were for cigarettes. In my view, today’s music artistry has been compromised due to the need for quick investment returns and very little artist growth. And what this means is, artistry has little value compared to the power of celebrity.
What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music? My life inspires me, my mistakes, my shortcomings, my memories of people I will always love. My music is personal on many levels. If I do the right thing when I express my ideas then I have done my job.
ABOUT RANDY C MOORE:
Moore is a Global Music Artist. A native of Humble, Texas, at 15 years of age he was making his own records and with the help of Houston radio personality Arch Yancey(KNUZ) his first single releases were receiving significant Texas radio airplay as well as being a regular feature of world famous Gilley’s. By the time he graduated high school, Randy was a guest star on WSM’s Grand Ole Opry hosted by Roy Acuff.
He attended Belmont University in Nashville for modern recording and pro song writing. All the while opening shows on the road with Hank Williams Jr., David Allen Coe, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, and Lee Ann Rimes. His song writing career teamed him up Nashville greats, Restless Heart, Pat Bunch, David Lee, and rockabilly legend, Carl Perkins.
“ …becoming friends with Carl was about the easiest thing I’d ever done. I’m pretty sure he knew I was nervous, but it all went away with a little, ‘well, how ya doin’ son?’…I really miss Carl”
In October 2001, Randy was a feature of The Alliance Of Neighbour’s (Red Bank, NJ) 9/11 benefit concert with Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Phoebe Snow, Joe Ely and Smithereens. Randy performed with a backing band made up of Elvis Presley’s rhythm section.
“I sang some Carl Perkins songs with Elvis’ old band mates. It was time to let folks know that God cared for them in their darkest time of need…I hoped it was enough.”
Randy is currently riding on the success of his new music. Playing shows from Monaco to Shanghai, China and the U.S. lower 48 states. He is host of worldwide radio show “Neon Music Country Legacy” and is currently co-producing new music with hit-maker, Norbert Putnam.
“I’ve been given a great gift…it’s a privilege and an opportunity to make people feel good by playing music for them. I consider myself beyond lucky to do that, day after day.”