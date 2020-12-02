Randy C Moore Texas Americana

Who are your biggest influences? Johnny Cash, George Harrison, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins

What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour? I was a Star Search contestant in 1986 and I was hi-jacked by a man who claimed to be Bruce Springsteen’s security manager. He arranged for my own private limo, arranged an after party for me and 30 of my friends at Harry’s Bar & Grill in Century City, then he vanished leaving us with a six-thousand dollar tab. It was the best fake time I ever had.

What’s your songwriting process? Songs will play in my head long before I commit myself to crafting them. I try to have a long engagement with and idea before I take the big step. It’s probably why I never quite fit in with the Music Row publishing scene. My creativity has no clock.

Who do you sound like? Don Williams, Carl Perkins, Don McClean, Waylon Jennings

If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now? Teaching fine art in some basement studio of a Museum

What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why? The song “Broken” because I lived it.

Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why? Hayes Carll, because he is different.

What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far? My adaptability to multiple musical styles…simplicity.

What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most? What I enjoy most is seeing my live audience react to what I am saying to them with my lyrics. What I like the least is dealing with live audio engineers and drummers.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be? I would take the industry back 50 years, to the days when music was king and commercials were for cigarettes. In my view, today’s music artistry has been compromised due to the need for quick investment returns and very little artist growth. And what this means is, artistry has little value compared to the power of celebrity.

What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music? My life inspires me, my mistakes, my shortcomings, my memories of people I will always love. My music is personal on many levels. If I do the right thing when I express my ideas then I have done my job.