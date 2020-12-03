Randy-C-Moore-Big_In_Texas_cover.jpg

Randy C Moore “Big In Texas” now available to Country radio

RANDY C MOORE is a Global Music Artist. A native of Humble, Texas, Randy C Moore has been a feature of WSMs Grand Ole Opry, The Nashville Network, playing for audiences from the USA, China, Monaco, and the Middle East. His recording career has led him to collaborate with rockabilly great Carl Perkins, Randy Owen of Alabama, and legendary record producer, Norbert Putnam.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Randy C Moore
Song Title: Big In Texas
Publishing: Wha Ya Say Music/Undead Music
Publishing Affiliation: SESAC
Publishing 2: Jose Armadillo Music
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Lufkin
Record Label: Highway 59
Record Label:
Highway 59 Records
Ginny Foley
ginnyhwy59@aol.com
Radio Promotion:
Margin Promo
Ginny Foley
ginnyhwy59@aol.com
Manager:
JRJ Artists
Jerry Ray Johnston
drumstik56@bellsouth.net
Booking Agent:
Prime Soruce
Lee Maxie
lmaxcy@primesourceentertainment.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2020
New Music Weekly, LLC
Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC