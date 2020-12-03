Randy C Moore “Big In Texas” now available to Country radio

RANDY C MOORE is a Global Music Artist. A native of Humble, Texas, Randy C Moore has been a feature of WSMs Grand Ole Opry, The Nashville Network, playing for audiences from the USA, China, Monaco, and the Middle East. His recording career has led him to collaborate with rockabilly great Carl Perkins, Randy Owen of Alabama, and legendary record producer, Norbert Putnam.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Randy C Moore

Song Title: Big In Texas

Publishing: Wha Ya Say Music/Undead Music

Publishing Affiliation: SESAC

Publishing 2: Jose Armadillo Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Lufkin

Record Label: Highway 59