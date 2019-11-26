Rändi Fay Releases New Single “Lone Wolf”

Green Bay’s talented songstress Rändi Fay has released her new single “Lone Wolf.”

“Lone Wolf” is a stunning example of the ethereal musical style Fay has developed along with her co-writer and producer Aaron Zinsmeister that they have coined “symphonic electronica.” Calling to mind images of swirling autumn leaves, the song is a haunting exploration of the development of trust in romantic relationships and the insecurities we might face when letting someone into our hearts.

“When I started to write ‘Lone Wolf,’ I was expecting to write an intense, straightforward love song about giving everything I had to someone I love. But as the character of the Lone Wolf emerged ‘between the lyrical lines,’ the song took a subtle shift, becoming about the challenge of building a bridge of trust as a romance evolves from infatuation to love,” Fay explains.

“We feel insecure as we reach a point in a relationship that has explosive chemistry but hasn’t yet developed the deep trust the love requires. It is easier to give our bodies away than to give our hearts away. We hide our vulnerabilities and our weaknesses sometimes because we are afraid, no matter how much our partners try to reassure us.”

The music video, which takes place in the seclusion of the woods, reflects the mood of the song, incorporating the warm colors of sunset and scenic natural landscapes to bring the story to life on screen.

“Lone Wolf” is the lead single from Fay’s upcoming concept album Intuition, which is set to release on February 20, 2020.

As a former veterinarian, Fay’s desire to heal is evident in her music, which she uses as a tool to inspire others. She has worked with songwriters around the world to help make her mission a reality and through her hashtag #connectingworlds, she hopes to spread her message of hope, kindness, and relatability with her listeners.

Fay’s most recent accolades include “Best Music Video” at the Wildwood Film Festival (March 2019) for “Supernatural” and that same month being named alongside co-writer and producer Aaron Zinsmeister a “Top Five Winner” with “Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting” by the Great American Song Contest for “Supernatural.” She has also been nominated Jazz Artist of the Year five times in a row (2015-2019) by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.

For Fans Of: Evanescence, Sarah McLachlan