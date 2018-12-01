Rändi Fay Releases New Holiday Single “Joy Whispered”

“Joy Whispered” glistens like fresh snow under the moonlight. A glowing, intimate, and inspired re-telling of the Nativity story, it also invites listeners to explore Rändi’s expansive ambient sound and serves as an excellent reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

“During a songwriting challenge in October, I was given the assignment of writing a holiday song, choosing five of ten words from a list,” she reveals. “Two words that were randomly placed together stuck out to me: ‘silent’ and ‘light.’ I love Christmas, everything Christmas, but what I love most is the universal peace at its core. Putting those two words together gave me a novel image on the familiar manger scene. I could just feel the hush of the people gathered under quiet starlight, in awe of this new born baby, whispering their excitement as would happen with any birth. How very human, and how very divine! And what a cool juxtaposition, the lights and experience of our contemporary Christmas in general being so noisy, crowded and celebratory.

As I continued to picture the scene, I thought about the joy that crossed cultural, socioeconomic and…‘earthly’ boundaries – native, grimy shepherds in from a long day in the fields, and wealthy, educated ‘wisemen’/kings from afar who were probably exhausted from their travels, and heavenly angels, all sharing this love for an infant and his impoverished family who also were tired travelers. Truly a magical sight. So I wove into this vision both a reminder and an inspiration, a humanitarian message that in our quiet times and in our celebrations of life, at OUR core, we really are one in this world. ‘Love is Born.’”

The single was released alongside a lyric video that echoes the soothing warmth of the track.

As a former veterinarian, Fay carries her desire to heal into her music, which she uses as a tool to inspire others, working with songwriters around the world to help make her mission a reality. Through her hashtag #connectingworlds, she hopes to spread her message of hope, kindness, and relatability.

Fay has received several accolades for her work, including a nomination by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry for Jazz Artist of the Year for Wisconsin 4 years in a row (2015-2018), and her songs “Freely Given” and “Winter Wind” were semi-finalists in the UK Songwriting Competition in 2017. She is currently preparing to release her upcoming concept album titled Intuition, which is set to release in 2019.

