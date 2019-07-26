Rammstein Drummer Christoph Schneider Uses DW Jazz Series On Tour

Christoph Schneider’s DW Jazz Series kit is the centre piece of Rammstein’s towering, multi-level, industrial stage for their sold out 2019 European stadium tour. He heralds the start of the show with a resounding drum strike sparking a massive blast that releases smoke across the stage.

Schneider received his DW Jazz Series back in 2018 in time to record Rammstein’s long awaited seventh, eponymous studio album on, which debuted at No.1 in fourteen different countries (Rammstein are the best-selling German rock band of all time).

Christoph Schneider’s tour kit set up consists of DW Collector’s Series “Jazz” Kit with Maple/Gum shells finished in matte black. It is completed with a DW Collectors Edge Snare (14”x6”), a DW Collectors Maple Snare (12”x5”) and the Design Series Concert Toms (6”x5” / 10”x5”). He complemented his kit with classic DW 9000 Series pedals and chrome hardware.

Twice nominated for Grammy Awards Best Metal Performance, Rammstein are renowned for their amazing live shows. With the 2019 stadium tour sold out, Rammstein have just announced a massive European tour for 2020. Dates so far are: –

Date Venue Country May 25th Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion Austria May 29/30th Leipzig Red Bull Arena Germany June 2/3rd Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena Germany June 6/7th Zurich Letzigrund Switzerland June 10th Ostend Event Site Belgium June 17th June 20th Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field Ricoh Stadium Coventry Northern Ireland England June 24th Nijmegen Goffertpark Holland June 27/28th Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena Germany July 1/2nd Hamburg Volksparkstadion Germany July 4/5th Berlin Olympiastadion Germany July 9/10th Lyon Groupama Stadium France July 13th Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino Italy July 17th Warsaw PGE Narodowy Poland July 21st Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Estonia July 26th Trondheim Granåsen Norway July 31st/1st Aug Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium Sweden August 4th Aarhus Ceres Park Denmark

