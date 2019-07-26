Rammstein Drummer Christoph Schneider Uses DW Jazz Series On Tour

Christoph Schneider’s DW Jazz Series kit is the centre piece of Rammstein’s towering, multi-level, industrial stage for their sold out 2019 European stadium tour. He heralds the start of the show with a resounding drum strike sparking a massive blast that releases smoke across the stage.

Schneider received his DW Jazz Series back in 2018 in time to record Rammstein’s long awaited seventh, eponymous studio album on, which debuted at No.1 in fourteen different countries (Rammstein are the best-selling German rock band of all time).

Christoph Schneider’s tour kit set up consists of DW Collector’s Series “Jazz” Kit with Maple/Gum shells finished in matte black. It is completed with a DW Collectors Edge Snare (14”x6”), a DW Collectors Maple Snare (12”x5”) and the Design Series Concert Toms (6”x5” / 10”x5”). He complemented his kit with classic DW 9000 Series pedals and chrome hardware.

Twice nominated for Grammy Awards Best Metal Performance, Rammstein are renowned for their amazing live shows. With the 2019 stadium tour sold out, Rammstein have just announced a massive European tour for 2020. Dates so far are: –

 

Date Venue Country
May 25th Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion Austria
May 29/30th Leipzig Red Bull Arena Germany
June 2/3rd Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena Germany
June 6/7th Zurich Letzigrund Switzerland
June 10th Ostend Event Site Belgium
June 17th

June 20th

 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field

Ricoh Stadium Coventry

 Northern Ireland

England
June 24th Nijmegen Goffertpark Holland
June 27/28th Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena Germany
July 1/2nd Hamburg Volksparkstadion Germany
July 4/5th Berlin Olympiastadion Germany
July 9/10th Lyon Groupama Stadium France
July 13th Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino Italy
July 17th Warsaw PGE Narodowy Poland
July 21st Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Estonia
July 26th Trondheim Granåsen Norway
July 31st/1st Aug Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium Sweden
August 4th Aarhus Ceres Park Denmark

