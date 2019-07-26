Rammstein Drummer Christoph Schneider Uses DW Jazz Series On Tour
Christoph Schneider’s DW Jazz Series kit is the centre piece of Rammstein’s towering, multi-level, industrial stage for their sold out 2019 European stadium tour. He heralds the start of the show with a resounding drum strike sparking a massive blast that releases smoke across the stage.
Schneider received his DW Jazz Series back in 2018 in time to record Rammstein’s long awaited seventh, eponymous studio album on, which debuted at No.1 in fourteen different countries (Rammstein are the best-selling German rock band of all time).
Christoph Schneider’s tour kit set up consists of DW Collector’s Series “Jazz” Kit with Maple/Gum shells finished in matte black. It is completed with a DW Collectors Edge Snare (14”x6”), a DW Collectors Maple Snare (12”x5”) and the Design Series Concert Toms (6”x5” / 10”x5”). He complemented his kit with classic DW 9000 Series pedals and chrome hardware.
Twice nominated for Grammy Awards Best Metal Performance, Rammstein are renowned for their amazing live shows. With the 2019 stadium tour sold out, Rammstein have just announced a massive European tour for 2020. Dates so far are: –
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|May 25th
|Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion
|Austria
|May 29/30th
|Leipzig Red Bull Arena
|Germany
|June 2/3rd
|Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena
|Germany
|June 6/7th
|Zurich Letzigrund
|Switzerland
|June 10th
|Ostend Event Site
|Belgium
|June 17th
June 20th
|Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field
Ricoh Stadium Coventry
|Northern Ireland
England
|June 24th
|Nijmegen Goffertpark
|Holland
|June 27/28th
|Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena
|Germany
|July 1/2nd
|Hamburg Volksparkstadion
|Germany
|July 4/5th
|Berlin Olympiastadion
|Germany
|July 9/10th
|Lyon Groupama Stadium
|France
|July 13th
|Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
|Italy
|July 17th
|Warsaw PGE Narodowy
|Poland
|July 21st
|Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
|Estonia
|July 26th
|Trondheim Granåsen
|Norway
|July 31st/1st Aug
|Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium
|Sweden
|August 4th
|Aarhus Ceres Park
|Denmark
