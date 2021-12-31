Ramblin-Jake_CROOKED_RIVER.jpg

Ramblin’ Jake & Ray Bruce “Crooked River” At Radio: Download Now Available

Ramblin’ Jake (Chris Jacobson) and Ray Bruce met in 2011 with live music at Ramblin’ Jake’s venue Victorian Station ‘The Big Pink’ in Hampton (Phoebus) Virginia. Ray, former lead guitarist for the Suzy Ray Vaughn band; and Ramblin’ Jake, fiddle player for Mason Brown and The Shiners; brought their unique styles and songwriting together to form Thru w/ Therapy. Their new release ‘Crooked River’ is an amazing mashup of Ray Bruce’s classic rock progression with Ramblin’ Jake’s old-time fiddle playing along with bass man Ian Lyons sweet high harmonies and harmonies by drummer Kurt Patterson! Hope you enjoy it!

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Ramblin’ Jake & Ray Bruce
Song Title: Crooked River
Publishing: Victorian Station Big Pink
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Thru w Therapy Music
Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP
Album Title: Crooked River
Record Label: Victorian Station Big Pink
Record Label:
Victorian Station Big Pink
Christopher Peter Jacobson
757-240-8630
chrisbythebay@cox.net
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
818-430-8580
youngwins@aol.com

