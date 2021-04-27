Ramblin’ Jake “Old Prince” Now At Radio: Radio/Media Download

With fan comments like “Hoss I could listen to that all day long!!!!”, Ramblin’ Jake is a country fiddler and singer who’s stepping up from the back line for one of Southern Virginia’s country favorites to share his own country sound. Growing up in an 1800s plantation farmhouse in Sumter, SC and later upbringing in Southern Virginia, the simple joys of country living are brought to life in his music. Ramblin’ Jake has performed with bands including The Culprits, Prairie Dusters, Black Pearl, Phoebus Rio, Hampton Rogues, Thru w/ Therapy and Mason Brown and The Shiners. Along the way he and his band mates have picked up a few awards including Meona Music Award for Best Americana, Aiken Music Fest Award accompanying Mason Brown and multiple VEER Magazine Music awards for his popular music venue. Ramblin’ Jake’s first single release “Hammock in July” reached #3 on Nashville’s New Music Weekly Chart for small market AM/FM Country Radio. For his second single release “Old Prince”, Ramblin’ Jake received ‘Texas Swing’ coaching from his fiddle teacher, Texas Western Swing Hall of Famer Elana James. Alan Young, former Billboard Magazine Country Music Editor, will be promoting ‘Old Prince’.

