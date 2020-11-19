Ramblin’ Jake “Hammock in July” now available to Country radio

With fan comments like Hoss I could listen to that all day long!!!!, Ramblin Jake is a country fiddler and singer whos stepping up from the back line for one of Southern Virginias country favorites to share his own country sound. Growing up in an 1800s plantation farmhouse in Sumter, SC and later upbringing in Southern Virginia, the simple joys of country living are brought to life in his music. Ramblin Jake has performed with bands including The Culprits, Prairie Dusters, Black Pearl, Phoebus Rio, Hampton Rogues, Thru w/ Therapy and Mason Brown and The Shiners. Along the way hes picked up a few awards including Meona Music Award for Best Americana, Aiken Music Fest Award accompanying Mason Brown and multiple VEER Magazine Music awards for his popular music venue Victorian Station The Big Pink.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Ramblin’ Jake

Song Title: Hammock in July

Publishing: Christopher Peter Jacobson

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Hammock in July

Record Label: Victorian Station Big Pink