Raleigh Keegan Goes “Way Back” To Find His Musical Direction

The new single by singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan is out today. It is the lead release off of his upcoming self-titled project Raleigh Keegan. “I’m so excited for everyone to hear “Way Back” as well as the others that will follow. I finally found my tribe of writers that grasped the musical direction I wanted to go. For me, I had to focus on being honest, open, and vulnerable about my life and feelings. The world we live in is full of moments of victory but often we are hesitant to be honest about life’s harsh realities. I want to be just as honest about those harsh realities as I am about the feel-good things in life.”

“Way Back” definitely falls in the feel-good category. It is absolutely three and a half minutes of being transported to the familiar, simple, carefree days of love, laughter, fake ID’s, CD’s, and the youthful wonder of finding your way back to a love you left behind but could never really let go of. Co-written by Keegan and Kyle Sturrock this song has a melodic familiarity akin to putting on your favorite sweater from the first hypnotic guitar riff, and then takes you on a lyrical journey with the twists and turns of a well-crafted romance novel. “This song felt like magic the moment we finished it. I think it’s because somehow it transports you back to a happy place and time in life. Considering the way 2020 is going, we could all use a little reminding of how life used to be,” Keegan said.

“Way Back” is a return to collaborating with co-producer Ryan Gore who also produced Keegan’s previous EP Who I Wanna Be. “Ryan and I took a lot of time planning out the exact players and arrangements to really nail this new sound for me. I feel like this project, specifically beginning with “Way Back” is a personal breakthrough for me. For the first time, my music is a true representation of me not only as an artist but as a person. I wanted this song to be the first release because the vibe of this song really showcases my love for straightforward, yet subtle instrumentation without too many programmed sounds. The recurring guitar riff becomes almost as important and expected as the lyrics. I’m confident my musical influences shine through this song, and that it peels back the curtain of what to look forward to from this record.”

Check out “Way Back” on all digital streaming platforms. Also stay tuned to Raleigh’s socials for more information about an upcoming fan lip sync video and for other updates!

