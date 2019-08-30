RAINNE GETS PERSONAL WITH STRIPPED-DOWN SINGLE, “HOLLOW”

“Hollow” has numerous dynamics and lives in a space between genres, allowing it to shape-shift to listeners with diverse musical pallets. “With ‘Hollow,’ we wanted to craft a beautiful harmonic experience that adds a new dimension to our repertoire,” explains lead singer, Annie Dingwall. Lush vocal harmonies, eerie saxophone textures, and a passionate guitar solo only enhance the song’s alluring lyrics about a love lost. “Hollow,” written by Dingwall, also has a reputable list of outside contributions, including production from Matias Mora (Cyn, Alice Gray), additional production from Justin Klunk and PLAYDED (Patrick Ridgen), mixing from Keith Armstrong at Pietown Sound, and mastering by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound.

After meeting at a GRAMMY camp in Los Angeles, RAINNE, (singer/songwriter Annie Dingwall and saxophonist/engineer Justin Klunk), became fast friends with a musical chemistry that artists search lifetimes to find. They are known for their live shows where Klunk takes on the role as musical director and Dingwall takes on the role of top-line songwriting and visual aesthetic. There is a frequent and palpable “shock” that many audience members experience when they see RAINNE’s unconventional set-up for the first time in person. Coming off of a short tour following the release of their singles, “Psycho Killer” and “Dirty Little Dream,” RAINNE is riding a train that is moving full steam ahead.

