RAINNE Drops Bone Chilling Single “Psycho Killer”

When it rains it pours, as is the case for dark alt-pop duo, RAINNE in their new single “Psycho Killer.” Featuring powerful vocals, dark lyrics of a lover’s uncontrollable passion, and a strong bass line, “Psycho Killer” strikes ferociously into the sound waves of the night. “Psycho Killer” is now available to stream and download on digital media platforms worldwide.

Inspired by dark and mysterious psychological thrillers, RAINNE’s new single “Psycho Killer” tells the story of a lover’s passion gone too far. “The song’s story is set during a passionate moment between two lovers, when one realizes that the desire that’s taking over may be too much to handle,” explains lead singer, Annie Dingwall. The bold new single consists of a distinctly heavy bass line, inescapably powerful vocals, and a melodious bridge. Dingwall wrote the track along with the song’s producers, Petie Pizarro and PLAYDED (Patrick Ridgen). “Psycho Killer” is RAINNE’s second single following the release of their first song titled, “Petty” last May. With chilling lyrics like, “maybe I’m just a psychopath, just flesh and bones in a body bag,” “Psycho Killer” explores the darker side of the band’s captivating sound, all while maintaining their identifying catchy pop melodies.

Named for the various elemental twists that rainstorms take — from a light inconvenient drizzle to an unequivocally torrential downpour — RAINNE are drenched in emotional catharsis to their core. “We wanted a name that reflected the darker, brooding, moody, aggressive music that we make.” A weighted darkness is felt everywhere in the Los Angeles-based duo’s sonic universe: the classically trained pair — comprised of singer-songwriter, Annie Dingwall and saxophonist/engineer, Justin Klunk — blend a sophisticated pop songwriting process with a late-night-drive of a West Coast mystique that recalls the introspective bops of Bishop Briggs, Dua Lipa and Lorde.

Stream or download “Psycho Killer” on available digital music platforms and keep up with RAINNE’s upcoming releases and future tour announcements at www.weRAINNE.com.