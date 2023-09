Rags And Riches release “Misbehave” to radio: Radio Download Here

BROTHERS, TANNER AND PEYTON WHITT, PERFORMING AS THE ADRENALIZED AMERICAN ALT-POP DUO RAGS AND RICHES, AIM TO BRING HOPE AND INSPIRE A GENERATION OF DREAMERS. THE LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY NATIVES RELEASED THEIR DEBUT SINGLE, SPEED OF SOUND, IN 2019 AND LIT THE SPARK FOR A WILDFIRE BREAKOUT WITH ‘SOS’ REACHING OVER 915K+ STREAMS AND 525K+ VIDEO VIEWS.

THE TWO MAN CREW HAS PERFORMED 200+ SHOWS IN 40 STATES INCLUDING TOUR SUPPORT FOR FITZ & THE TANTRUMS, JUDAH & THE LION, DURRY & LEAH MARLENE. RECENTLY, THEY WON 2 LEXINGTON MUSIC AWARDS FOR POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR + SONG OF THE YEAR AND HAVE IMPRESSIVELY, CLOCKED IN OVER 5MIL+ CAREER STREAMS AND OVER 2.4MIL+ VIDEO VIEWS IN JUST 4 YEARS.

THEIR DEBUT ALBUM ALWAYS GOLD RELEASED JUNE 10 2022 VIA SONABLAST! RECORDS AND IMPRESSIVELY RECEIVED 1.4MIL+ STREAMS IN IT’S FIRST WEEK. WITH THEIR CURRENT EXPLOSIVE SUCCESS IT’S CLEAR THESE DETERMINED BROTHERS ARE RISING TO THE TOP.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rags And Riches

Song Title: Misbehave

Publishing: Rags And Riches LLC

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Misbehave

Record Label: Rags And Riches