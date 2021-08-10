Raffi’s Troubadour Label to Release New Lindsay Munroe Album, “Frogs and Birds”

Emanating encouragement, understanding, and authentic respect for children of all abilities, these 14 buoyant tunes shine with gentle sincerity, as Lindsay and Raffi’s voices weave a texture that flows effortlessly from melody to harmony throughout.

Raffi’s comforting vocals enrich this uplifting album for the whole family, available for pre-order now

July 7th marked the kick-off for pre-orders of the digital and CD versions of the complete album, to be released via Craft Recordings in the US on August 27th, 2021. Click HERE to pre-order.

The title song is a duet with Lindsay and her daughter Mem. “Frogs and Birds” is a tender and lilting tune about considering other people. Mother and daughter first alternate verses and then join for a collective chorus, with Raffi blending in for the final chorus.

A mother of three children with autism, Lindsay Munroe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Munroe’s warmth and deep sensitivity to children with special needs inform the songs on Frogs and Birds, which she and Raffi created for all children, but especially for those who are neurodiverse, as well as for their families and teachers who embrace inclusion in the classroom. Songs like “Faces Show Our Feelings,” “Flexible and Easy Going,” “Feelings Like the Weather,” “Very Funny Things,” and “Take a Breath” (a self-regulation song written by Raffi in 2016) are musically outstanding, in styles ranging from folk to jazz. The songs offer practical tools to help kids improve their social skills and self-reliance through kindness and caring.

Like the first Lindsay Munroe/Raffi collaboration, 2020’s NAPPA Award-winning I Am Kind, Frogs and Birds was produced by Raffi, whose skillful instrumentals (guitar, ukulele, electric piano, and more) enhance the album and whose soothing harmonies perfectly complement Lindsay Munroe’s crystalline vocals.

Building on the success of I Am Kind, Raffi and Lindsay have filled Frogs and Birds with even more positive, hopeful, original songs, including two – “I See You” and “Where There Is Love” – that were written specifically for this album by Raffi, along with such enduring, classic favorites as “You Are My Sunshine,” “If I Knew You Were Coming,” and “Happy Trails.” The melodic voices of Munroe’s children are the icing on the cake of this family songfest.

“It was an absolute joy to work with the incomparable Raffi on this, our second album,” says Lindsay Munroe. “I am so excited for this music to be yours. I envision your children singing along and enjoying the melodies as they learn important lessons about kindness, acceptance, and understanding. I hope these songs uplift and bring joy to all who listen.”

Eight of the songs were originally written by Lindsay for Bridges Learning System, an innovative new curriculum that highlights the strengths of neurodiverse students. These songs use music to build bridges of understanding between people. Written in conjunction with the SEA Bridge curriculum, they reinforce concepts around social communication, such as recognizing our similarities and celebrating what makes us different.