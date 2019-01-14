RaeLynn Is Ready to Get ‘Rowdy’

RaeLynn is living her best life with her new song “Rowdy.”

The singer dropped the full-length version of the rollicking track on Thursday (Jan. 10), one that finds her detailing with confidence the moments in life that get her fired up, whether getting cut off in a traffic jam or dancing on the bar during a night out on the town. “I get rowdy / I get mouthy / When I get all my friends around me / You can hear us from across the county / In my crowd we get rowdy,” she proclaims over a wildly catchy pop-country jam filled with electric guitar and earworm drum loops.

The singer shared a taste of the fiery track on Instagram in the days before its official release, and fans were quick to express their resounding approval, with many citing it as their new favorite song and one fan calling the starlet an “authentic, awesome woman and singer.” “Rowdy” is the first taste of new music from the Season 2 contestant on The Voice since she dropped the equally catchy “Tailgate” and empowering “Queens Don’t” in 2018.

RaeLynn is including “Rowdy” in her setlist as she opens for Kane Brown on his arena-headlining Live Forever Tour that also features Jimmie Allen, Granger Smith and Danielle Bradbery as opening acts. The tour launched on Thursday (Jan. 10) in Duluth, Ga.

“I just think there is going to be such a different energy to this show,” RaeLynn tells Taste of Country about the mix of young talent. “We are all definitely part of a new wave of country music and I just think it’s going to be a big party. The crowd is going to be a bit younger, so it’s going to be awesome. I think it was really strategic for Kane to bring me and Danielle Bradbery out with him.”

The Live Forever Tour continues through March 8 when it wraps in Cedar Park, Texas.