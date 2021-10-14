RaeLynn: Glitter & Grit

Two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee RaeLynn continues to carve her unique lane in Country music with her gift for storytelling through songwriting, accented by a one-of-a-kind, electric personality. RaeLynn’s EP BAYTOWN – her first since signing to Round Here Records – released in 2020 and has surpassed 65 million streams, adding to her 840 million total career streams. Scoring high-profile features with People, American Songwriter, and Entertainment Tonight, she’s stacking acclaim for “a confident, joyous effort” (Billboard) that’s “equally tender-hearted and fiercely fun” (Tennessean). BAYTOWN follows her widely lauded debut WILDHORSE which arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and was recognized among the best Country albums of 2017 by Rolling Stone, UPROXX and Stereogum. Most recently on Maren Morris’ GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR, she’s also joined Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, FGL, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton on the road. With both GOLD (“Love Triangle”) and PLATINUM (“God Made Girls”) singles to her name and nearly 2.5 MILLION followers across her engaging online platforms, her star continues to rise after becoming the first Country face to represent the global beauty brand Too Faced and making her acting debut in Hallmark Channel’s A Nashville Christmas Carol. Welcome to our New Music Weekly Fall Hits Special edition. As we move into the final quarter of 2021 we are setting our sights even closer to the New Music Awards nominations. Take a good look at the weekly charts in this issue that will give you an insight as to the artists and bands making huge progress as we get to the end of a breakthrough year in music.