Radio’s Strong Finish

Hard to believe that we are already at the final quarter of the year. It seemed to all go down pretty quick without a chance to catch our breath. All of the sudden we’ve been getting slammed with new releases as all the labels both major and independent are pushing for a strong finish closing out quite a musical year indeed. Take a look closely at the charts in this issue from Top40, Hot AC to Country and you will be able to look at the strongest of the pack from the major label artists to the artists in the independent arena. It is most certainly quite remarkable to see.

Of all the active things, it was the resurgence of movies that added the biggest bounce at radio and in the bright financials. Taylor Swift had a year for the record books running up to billionaire status. Not only did her concert tour break records, the film of that concert also set records at the box office. That also helped her to keep multiple songs on the charts highlighted by her #1 “Cruel Summer” that sat at the top spot for a record number of weeks.

Barbie also hit the box office with some record setting weeks that also brought a boat load of music along with it. A vast number of artists reaped the benefits of the soundtrack and as of this writing the numbers just keep building by leaps and bounds. The soundtrack also brought back some older titles that have now seen a resurgence in airplay, giving those artists with a catalog a chance to regain some new music lovers attention. Barbie was a true exception to the norm with many of the industry experts admitting that they didn’t see this one coming but were so glad that it happened.

As our Hitmakers abound into the final quarter some standouts in pop radio include the big smash from Paul Russell called “Lil Boo Thang”. Everybody is just raving about this single and the numbers are there to prove our point. Olivia Rodrigo has resurfaced with a number of new songs including the track “get him back!” (Geffen/Interscope) that is also finding its way into television commercials. She is taking advantage of the opportunities and it is starting to pay off in a very big way. Newcomer Kenya Grace is also taking full advantage of the final quarter as her new and ever exciting single “Strangers” (Major/Warner) takes flight. A lot riding on this one for sure.

With all that being said, it’s also time for Christmas music. So many releases this early that it’s hard to keep track. One of the very first to check in was Barry Manilow who takes a swing at “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. There have already been a number of independent artists coming to the plate with some rather strong entries including a new one from Cabela & Schmitt called “Christmas Bells Are Ringing” (C&S Music) that is already creating quite the buzz around here and many places at radio. You can find some of them covered in this issue.

It’s also that time of year that we lean on our panel of radio stations and their programmers for an early look at potential nominees for our annual New Music Awards. Fear not because an open ballot will soon be revealed on the Nee Music Weekly website that will allow all to participate. We do however like to take the temperature of our reporters to get some early feedback. The music fans also play a pivotal role in both the nominations and the winners outcome. We hope to have the link to that first round up on our sight at any time now. Please make sure to participate and allow your voice to be heard during this award season.

Throughout this final quarter, New Music Weekly will continue to offer artists, bands and record labels the “tools of the trade”. From our STS tracking to our weekly music charts in multi-formats, we continue to help “level the playing field” for the entire industry.