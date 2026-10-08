Radio’s Next Era: Modern Anthems and Independent Powerhouses

Jason Aldean brings his unmistakable Country sound back to radio with “Anytime Soon” (Broken Bow), while Blake Whiten adds another developing voice to the current mix with “Bet On That” (Warner). Continuing their successful genre-blending run, Kevin Powers and Shaboozey team up for “Move On.” Meanwhile, Koe Wetzel and Ella Langley reunite on “Jaded,” their latest collaboration and new single at Country radio.

LOCASH keeps things upbeat with “Talkin Bout” (Galaxy), while Luke Combs adds “Rethink Some Things” (Columbia) to his impressive radio catalog. Brantley Gilbert delivers his trademark Southern-rock edge with “GOOD DAMN,” and Chris Young gives programmers another strong contemporary option with “I Didn’t Come Here To Leave.” Rounding out the group, Corey Kent brings a modern Country-rock approach with “Empty Words,” released as his 2026 single from Blacktop.

Megan Moroney adds a compelling female voice to the current conversation with “Medicine,” while Charles Wesley Godwin and Luke Combs join forces on “Better That Way.” Shaboozey continues to provide Country radio with a crossover-friendly sound on “Cowgirl,” and Belles joins legendary icon Dolly Parton to bring an unmistakable touch of Country heritage to “Son Of Jolene.” Additionally, Dylan Scott contributes another strong contemporary entry with “Dear Big City.”

Emerging talents Stella Lefty and Vincent Mason connect on “Something To Lose,” a standout duet serving as the focus track from Stella Lefty’s Is This Heaven? project as she builds her profile blending modern pop influences with classic storytelling. Meanwhile, Carter Faith and Wyatt Flores share another notable collaboration on “Nothin’ Better To Do.”

Flatland Cavalry brings a roots-oriented flavor to the format with “Never Comin’ Back,” while Ashley Cooke offers a contemporary female perspective with “baby blues.” Across these releases, the current Country landscape encompasses traditional storytelling, rock-edged production, crossover appeal, and emotionally direct songwriting—offering a broad selection of music for every segment of today’s audience.

From Jason Aldean and Luke Combs to Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Stella Lefty, Ashley Cooke, and many others, this group represents the continuing evolution of Country radio. “Jaded” in particular reunites two artists who previously collaborated on “That’s Why We Fight,” written this time around by Koe Wetzel, Ella Langley, ERNEST, and Jordan Schmidt. Together, these tracks give programmers a vibrant mix of current sounds.

Independent Country also continues to make a powerful impact. Stevie Lee Woods & The NRL Band deliver “Welcome To The Southland,” celebrating family, community, and Southern traditions with a blend of Southern rock and roots storytelling. Rob Georg offers a heartfelt, ranch-life perspective rooted in classic songwriting with “Sunsets At The Ranch” (Coast).

Blue Mountain Fellowship is generating strong momentum with “USA 250,” climbing to No. 11 on the National Radio Hits Country chart for the week of September 16. Buck McCoy’s “Here’s To You” (Weir Brothers) and Tommy Rice featuring Michael Lusk on “Oh How We Love You Jesus” (Tommy Rice Music) further showcase the vital role of independent voices. As voting approaches for the New Music Awards 2027, Country fans and programmers alike should keep an eye on these independent acts alongside major-label powerhouses making noise across the format—from Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Megan Moroney to Shaboozey, Stella Lefty, Ashley Cooke, and the rest of this year’s Country class.