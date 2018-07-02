Radio Programming Veteran Jay Michaels Joins Reign-Deer Management Group

MAVERICK MANAGEMENT and LARRY RUDOLPH have announced today that radio programming pro JAY MICHAELS is the newest member of the MAVERICK MANAGEMENT team working directly with LARRY RUDOLPH’s REIGN-DEER ENTERTAINMENT.

MICHAELS’ programming stops include KVIL, KDMX, & KDGE/DALLAS as well as KRBE/HOUSTON and KHFI/AUSTIN, as well as a former A&R executive at REPUBLIC RECORDS.

Reporting directly to LARRY RUDOLPH, MICHAELS, who recently relocated to LOS ANGELES from DALLAS with his husband and iHEARTRADIO employee, JAY ROECKER, and their 5 year old son, CLARK, told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been so fortunate to work for the best radio stations, incredible people and companies in my career and now I am working alongside one of today’s most respected and innovative managers who has such a diverse roster of artists from BRITNEY SPEARS and PITBULL to AEROSMITH and many more. I am truly honored and grateful for this opportunity.”

REIGN-DEER ENTERTAINMENT/MAVERICK CEO LARRY RUDOLPH said, “I am so excited to have JAY MICHAELS join the company as a manager. His reputation, knowledge and experience in the radio and record company world makes him a powerful addition to the MAVERICK team.”

To start, MICHAELS will work directly with HALEY REINHART and KIRSTIN MALDONADO of PENTATONIX, “Two incredibly talented and unique successful singer songwriters that I absolutely love and respect,” added MICHAELS.

“A huge thank you to LARRY, DAN DYMTROW, REBECCA WARFIELD and the entire MAVERICK team for believing in me. I’ve always been a music guy and this seemed like the natural transition from radio to management.”

Reach out to JAY at Jay.Michaels@Maverick.com.