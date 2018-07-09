Radio One/Houston Partners Up For “Harvey Did Not Win, Back in a Home Giveaway”

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON has partnered with hip hop artist SLIM THUG’s company, BOSS LIFE CONSTRUCTION, and personal injury law firm, IJUSTGOTHIT.COM to give members of the HOUSTON community a chance to win a previously existing renovated home. The contest is open to previous homeowners in HOUSTON who lost a home in AUGUST 2017 in HURRICANE HARVEY. IJUSTGOTHIT.COM purchased the home and with the help of BOSS LIFE CONSTRUCTION, the home will be fully renovated.

Entrants that have extreme needs and meet the Terms and Conditions listed on the website will advance to a semifinalist round. Those semifinalists will then be narrowed down to ten finalists by random drawing. The grand prize winner being announced on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, 2018.

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON is Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX), Top 40/Mainstream KROI (RADIO NOW 92.1), Urban AC KMJQ (MAGIC 102) and Gospel KMJQ-HD2 (PRAISE 102.1).

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON VP/GM PAM MCKAY commented, “Our company goal is not only to represent the community we serve but to represent what it means to be a radio company that serves the community.”

SLIM THUG added, “It’s an honor to partner with a radio outlet that has supported me from day one, and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM, an organization that has worked side by side with BOSS LIFE CONSTRUCTION since the effects of HURRICANE HARVEY. Our collective goal is to turn the tragedy of HURRICANE HARVEY into a blessing for a family who deserves it most.”

IJUSTGOTHIT.COM’s DAVID GODSEY commented, “Giving to others that give so much to us is a fundamental purpose of why we continue to serve the community. A community that works together, grows together and that’s how we remain #HoustonStrong.”