Radio One/Cincinnati PD Arthur ‘A-Plus’ Willis Adds Radio One/Columbus, OH Duties

RADIO ONE’s ARTHUR “A-PLUS” WILLIS, PD for Urban WIZF (THE WIZ 101.1)/CINCINNATI, will take on additional duties as PD for Top 40/Rhythmic WCKX (POWER 107.5/106.3)/COLUMBUS, OH.

WILLIS said, “I am truly honored and excited to be a part of the RADIO ONE/COLUMBUS team. I would like to thank COLBY COLB, KIMBERLY KYLE, and EDDIE HARRELL for entrusting me with this great opportunity.”

RVP EDDIE HARRELL, Jr. added, “We look forward to A-PLUS bringing his leadership skills and programming background to our team on POWER 107.5/106.3FM. A-PLUS will continue to serve as Program Director for WIZF 101.1FM in CINCINNATI. His vast experience in the Midwest and East Coast will prove to be invaluable.

WILLIS’s other RADIO ONE career stops include ST. LOUIS, DETROIT, and Urban WCDX (iPOWER 92.1/104.1)/RICHMOND, VA.