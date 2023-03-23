Radio Industry Takes Notice To NMA Nominees

How great it is to see recording artist Mimi Webb get the recognition that she truly deserves. “Red Flags” (Epic) is the song that is making all of this possible at this point in time and radio is all over this one big time. She’s really latched on to something very special with this offering and it’s paying off, so a huge congrats to a job done so very well. Renee Rapp is also getting loads of attention at the format. “Too Well” (Interscope) is the jam that is taking radio by storm. Both of these excellent entries will no doubt be fighting their way to the top of the charts in record time.

Sam Smith caused quite a scene this year. It was also enough to help fire up his latest single in “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” (Capitol). This time he’s back solo where he is at his best and our panel of music and program directors are all over this one for sure. Tiesto and teamed up with the ever popular Tate McRae for a musical masterpiece. “10:35” (Atlantic) is the one that is shaking up things big time all over radio from coast to coast. If you’re not on it yet, what are you waiting for?

The pairing of Kane Brown and his lovely and talented wife Katelyn Brown has turned into something rather special. Their duet of “Thank God” (RCA Nashville) has become a real winner at radio and the crossover action on this one is truly off the charts. Sabrina Carpenter is back at the format with a real solid winner. “Nonsense” (Island/Republic) is the one that is finally bringing her back to radio where she belongs. Let’s hope that her label can stick behind this one as it has real and solid Top10 potential to be sure.

Zara Larsson is also back at the format and that’s a very good thing. I can’t really get enough of the “Can’t Tame Her” (Sommer House/Epic) track and many of our radio partners feel the very same way. It’s truly one of her very best to date so we are all pulling for her on this one. Sza just keeps impressing at every single turn. Her latest of many in “Nobody Gets Me” (Top Dawg Ent./RCA) reveals once again what a truly amazing talent she is. Take some time to enjoy one of the very best out so far in 2023.

Rita Ora is not only a true beauty, she is also a great actress and vocalist who really knows how to tell a story. On a recent appearance of Kelly & Ryan (ABC) she spoke about her latest single in “You Only Love Me” (BMG) & how they timed it to be released right around Valentine’s Day. That little plan of her and the team that backs her seems to be paying off by leaps and bounds. It’s also one of the best songs she has released to date.

Kenneth Roy has most certainly had a strong 2023 so far. This recent New Music Award nominee is pulling out all the stops as his current single “Chairman” takes flight. Make sure to help Kenneth on his quest to go from NMA nominee to winner by your votes and support on the New Music Weekly website. It could truly make all the difference. NMA nominee Laurence Elder is also making huge progress as his latest in “Walk Another Mile” moves past many in a rather crowded field. The single is really quite spectacular & puts him in a category above the rest out there, so give him some support on the NMW sight.

Justin Llamas has really become quite the hot item at radio. His latest in “Friends Don’t Come Round” keeps pulling in big spin numbers each and every week and our panel of programmers are really quite impressed with the action he’s been getting. TJ Doyle is another New Music Award nominee that deserves your immediate attention. His current single “Shine” has really moved mountains for TJ and watch for some even bigger and better weeks ahead for this highly successful recording artist.

As you can see, this is our official New Music Awards nomination issue. Please take the time and become part of the action by your votes and support on our New Music Weekly website. We have made it open and available for subscribers and music fans to help with the final outcome. So far the response has been stellar but don’t get too comfortable as others may sneak right past your favorite artist or band if you don’t watch out.