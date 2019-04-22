Radio Disney Announces 2019 ‘ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration’

Radio Disney is changing its approach to its annual awards show. The entertainment titan has announced it is re-branding its annual Radio Disney Music Awards as the ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration in 2019.

The 2019 ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration are set to take place in Los Angeles on June 16, and for the first time in the history of the program it will be a live broadcast, airing live beginning at 8PM ET on the Disney Channel and via DisneyNOW. The broadcast will also be simulcast on Radio Disney.

Actress, singer, songwriter and Hollywood Records and Republic Records recording artist Sofia Carson — best known for her work on the Disney Channel’s Descendants and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists — is set to host the 2019 ARDYs, which multiple Emmy and Producers Guild Award nominee Casey Patterson Entertainment will executive produce. The show will spotlight the biggest stars and most up-and-coming faces in music, television and movies in an event “designed to inspire and entertain today’s families,” according to a press release.

Beginning May 20, fans can take part in planning the live ARDYs broadcast via the DisneyNOW app, the Radio Disney app or online by participating in polls that will help determine elements of the telecast.

“We’re creating a next-level celebration of music to entertain and inspire families and over the next many weeks, we’ll bring our fans into the celebration planning, getting their opinions during pre-production and bring it all to life, live, during the show,” Vice President of Music Strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide and General Manager of Radio Disney Network Phil Guerini says.