RadianceMatrix Teams Up with Alais Clay & Totem for Groundbreaking Release “Vajra Yogini Trance Dance” on High Vibe Records

Vajra Yogini Trance Dance, the highly anticipated release from RadianceMatrix, featuring Alais Clay and Totem, is now available on all major streaming platforms. Released by High Vibe Records, this track stands at the cutting edge of genre-bending music, fusing elements of tribal-bass, temple-step, EDM, hip hop, and throat singing into a powerful sonic journey inspired by the tantric Vajrayana teachings of Vajra Yogini, the fierce goddess of transformation.

At the heart of Vajra Yogini Trance Dance is the unique throat singing of RadianceMatrix, a central element that elevates the track into an otherworldly experience. Totem brings his signature touch to the production, seamlessly blending electronic beats with the deep, resonant sounds of throat singing, while Alais Clay adds her evocative vocals and thought-provoking lyrics, embodying the wisdom of Vajra Yogini herself. Together, this three-way collaboration creates a musical landscape that transports listeners into a trance-like state, breaking through layers of illusion and ego to awaken a deeper connection to the self and the universe.

Two Versions for Two Experiences

Fans of this unique soundscape will be pleased to know that Vajra Yogini Trance Dance is available in two distinct versions. The radio edit offers a high-impact, condensed experience that brings the track’s transformative energy into a short, intense burst perfect for radio play or quick immersion. For those who wish to dive deeper, the full-length version of the track provides an extended sound journey, allowing listeners to explore the rich layers of sound and meaning embedded in the composition. The full version takes you on a complete arc of awakening, blending throat singing, electronic beats, and lyrical flow into an expansive meditative experience.

A Fusion of Ancient Wisdom and Modern Beats

Vajra Yogini Trance Dance is more than just music—it’s a ritual in sound, inspired by the tantric teachings of Vajra Yogini, the “dispeller of illusion and ego”. Vajra Yogini is a powerful deity who symbolizes transformation and enlightenment, and this track channels her fierce wisdom, inviting listeners to connect to their higher selves. RadianceMatrix’s throat singing, a traditional form of vocal expression with deep spiritual roots, adds a layer of primal intensity to the track, while Totem’s production incorporates modern elements of EDM and hip hop, creating a bridge between ancient and contemporary sounds.

As Alais Clay’s lyrics echo through the track, her voice serves as a guide, leading listeners through a journey of self-realization and empowerment. Her words evoke the spiritual essence of Vajra Yogini, delivering a message of clarity and freedom that complements the hypnotic rhythms and immersive beats of the track.

Save the Date and Experience the Journey

Vajra Yogini Trance Dance is available now on all major streaming platforms. Listeners are encouraged to explore both versions of the track—the radio edit for an immediate taste of its transformative power, and the full-length version for a more immersive experience that fully captures the essence of this genre-defying collaboration. Fans of temple-step, EDM, and spiritual music will not want to miss this release, which promises to be a standout track of the year.

Listen to Vajra Yogini Trance Dance on Spotify here