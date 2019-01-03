RADD® PARTNERS WITH POWER 106 AT ROLLING LOUD FOR FIRST BIG MUSIC ACTIVATION OF THE NEW GRANT YEAR
RADD® – The Entertainment Industry’s Voice For Road Safety – entered the hip hop arena with its Power 106 partnership at the popular Rolling Loud festival. The statewide “Go Safely California” DUI Awareness campaign (http://gosafelyca.org)
RADD®, which stands for Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving, is on more than 53 college campuses in California with a combined student population of 1.3 million and three military bases with reach to over 55,000. The campaign is backed by a grant from the California Office Of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA/USDOT).
RADD®’s peer-to-peer program that features music talent is designed to reduce DUI arrest and fatalities, by encouraging everyone to “plan ahead” with a round-trip designated driver, ride share, Uber, Lyft or taxi. RADD®’s message is “have fun, plan ahead.” Drinking and driving is not an option.
There has been an uptick of DUI’s and road fatalities reported daily. With the holiday season upon us, we can realistically expect more.
The iconic “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” celebrity campaign was produced by RADD® and is the proud two-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s prestigious Public Service Award and a Governors Highway Safety
Association honoree. RADD® is also the recipient of a 2016 Bulldog Not-for-Profit Awards bronze medal for Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign.
Following is a sampling of recording artists who have supported RADD®:
The Dirty Heads
Alice Merton
Bishop Briggs
The Soft White Sixties
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzLryyh_QZ4
Hollis Brown
Love And The Zealous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoZxUppH0CU
Nate Ruess – fun.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKI_zvf3KhA