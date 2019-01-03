RADD® PARTNERS WITH POWER 106 AT ROLLING LOUD FOR FIRST BIG MUSIC ACTIVATION OF THE NEW GRANT YEAR

RADD® – The Entertainment Industry’s Voice For Road Safety – entered the hip hop arena with its Power 106 partnership at the popular Rolling Loud festival. The statewide “Go Safely California” DUI Awareness campaign (http://gosafelyca.org) encourages the bar-going demographic to plan ahead with a designated driver, ride share, Uber, Lyft or taxi, was positioned at the festival’s main entrance at Banc Of California Stadium Grounds, covering more than 100,000 attendees over the two day event. RADD® supporter Toyota, donated vintage Scion hats as giveaways to concert attendees visiting the RADD® booth to support responsible driving and road safety. Power 106 supported the “Go Safely California” campaign with radio spots voiced by popular morning drive time DJ, J Cruz and a social media integration. Listen here. See Rolling Loud event photos here.

RADD®, which stands for Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving, is on more than 53 college campuses in California with a combined student population of 1.3 million and three military bases with reach to over 55,000. The campaign is backed by a grant from the California Office Of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA/USDOT).

RADD®’s peer-to-peer program that features music talent is designed to reduce DUI arrest and fatalities, by encouraging everyone to “plan ahead” with a round-trip designated driver, ride share, Uber, Lyft or taxi. RADD®’s message is “have fun, plan ahead.” Drinking and driving is not an option.

There has been an uptick of DUI’s and road fatalities reported daily. With the holiday season upon us, we can realistically expect more.

The iconic “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” celebrity campaign was produced by RADD® and is the proud two-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s prestigious Public Service Award and a Governors Highway Safety

Association honoree. RADD® is also the recipient of a 2016 Bulldog Not-for-Profit Awards bronze medal for Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign.

Following is a sampling of recording artists who have supported RADD®:

The Dirty Heads

https://youtu.be/DFZr2uMQRAk

Alice Merton

https://youtu.be/gCpK2qGPf0s

Bishop Briggs

https://youtu.be/KorQLDUM71g

The Soft White Sixties

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzLryyh_QZ4

Hollis Brown

https://youtu.be/001-LJ6Ekoo

Love And The Zealous

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoZxUppH0CU

Nate Ruess – fun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKI_zvf3KhA